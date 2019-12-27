This past fall the James Madison University student chapter of the Association for Supply Chain Management kicked off its "Hospital Cargo" project to help Mihret Medical Supply, a non-profit source of supplies for African hospitals dealing with the Ebola crisis.
The JMU student chapter set a 2019-2020 goal to fill a 40-foot cargo container with critical supplies to help hospitals and clinics in Africa, according to a press release.
Mark Smith, founder and president of Mihret Medical Supply, Inc. said: “It’s been wonderful to work with the ASCM team and catch their enthusiasm. We are halfway there and expect this spring to send a valuable container from Harrisonburg to serve hospital needs in Africa.”
To kickstart the effort, club faculty advisor Bill Ritchie met with Matchbox Realty’s COO Mike Hendrickson to discuss a possible donation of some short-term warehouse space.
Ina week Matchbox Realty provided the club with local warehouse space. To enable the chapter’s online presence, the enterprise resource planning software company Odoo, Inc. provided the necessary cloud storage and software infrastructure for the chapter’s web presence and project management.
The student chapter is also working with DNV-GL Healthcare, a hospital quality accreditation and clinical excellence assurance organization, to spread the word about the initiative.
The team of students began the hospital supply effort by calling hospitals to inquire about surplus equipment, as well as seek private funding for the Purchase-A-Pallet initiative, where donors can fund an entire pallet of medical supplies for $250.
By the end of the fall semester the team secured funding commitments for four pallets to start the campaign, which will be an ongoing effort for the club. The club also received in-kind donations of Milwaukee tools from TTi, Inc., valued at $2,000.
With an additional acquisition of medical equipment purchased on bid, the student organization’s leadership team is excited about the progress of the ASCM chapter.
Xavier Zakaria, JMU management major, a graduating senior and club vice president said in a press release: “I’m very excited for our organization. JMU is all about giving back and having the opportunity to use your skills and knowledge to help underdeveloped countries is just amazing. We plan on continuing our relationship with Mihret and reaching our goal of filling up a container.”
The club’s treasurer, Jess Lewis, an accounting major said: “Our project with Mihret Medical is a great experience for the members of our club. It provides the opportunity to learn about supply chain operations while giving back to people in need.”
“The club is making significant progress towards their goal of filling a 40’ shipping container," Ritchie said. "Equally important is the fact that the JMU ASCM chapter students are observing in real time how an ERP is deployed, supplies are sourced, and how challenging it is to coordinate the efforts of multiple entities to accomplish a supply chain initiative.”
If you are interested in learning more about the Hospital Cargo project or donating to the Purchase-A-Pallet campaign, visit the club website at www.hospitalcargo.org.
