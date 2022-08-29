Winchester native Anna Bowman said that while she’s visited Harrisonburg before, Saturday was her first experience really exploring the Friendly City’s downtown.
Bowman, a freshman at James Madison University, spent Saturday afternoon with roughly 5,000 of her newest classmates and peers at the annual Block Party in the ‘Burg, which aims to introduce JMU students to downtown and what it has to offer.
“It’s definitely very lively,” Bowman said.
JMU’s Marching Royal Dukes led the charge down Main Street to Court Square, marching in tandem with JMU orientation leaders, students and President Jonathan Alger, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and council members Chris Jones and Laura Dent.
“Harrisonburg won’t move, it won’t tick, it won’t breathe without James Madison University,” Jones said. “You guys are part of our heartbeat. We hope that you not only live work and play, but sacrifice, volunteer, vote and be a part of everything that happens in Harrisonburg.”
Students were able to earn or win free merchandise, shop or eat at downtown establishments, register to vote and watch a live burn demonstration by the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
“It’s pretty fun to walk around downtown, see the different shops and know what’s down here,” said JMU freshman Ella Handerahan, of Reston.
Bowman, Handerahan and Emily Volin, of Cherry Hill, N.J., said OASIS, the fine art and craft store, was something they never would have thought would be in downtown Harrisonburg.
The event wasn’t exclusive to freshmen, however. Juniors Cat Masterson of Long Valley, N.J., Caitlyn Song of Tampa, Fla., and Kyle McCudden of Stockton, N.J., said they returned to Block Party in the ‘Burg to get reacquainted with the Friendly City.
“It’s a nice college town,” Song said.
Freshman Colin Kligge, of Lancaster, Pa., said he could already see some similarities between his hometown and his college town. Both are small towns, but boast lots of activities and things to do, he said.
“Harrisonburg is a nice little town, like Lancaster,” he said.
