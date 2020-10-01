It’s been about a month since 56% of on-campus James Madison University students moved out of their dorms and went home due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Beginning today, most of those students will move back into their dorms, said Kevin Meaney, director of the Office of Residence Life.
Some students will choose to remain at home for various reasons, such as distance or a desire to continue learning virtually, which faculty will accommodate.
There are eight time slots of three hours beginning toay and continuing through Sunday that students will be given to move back into their dorms. They will be limited in how many people they can have move them in.
Many were told to leave their big stuff and to only take what they would need for a month, such as their laptop, books and clothes, Meaney said. This time around, it should not take students as much time or to need as much help as they did when they moved in initially at the end of August.
“The number will be in hundreds, not the thousands,” Meaney said of those moving back into dorms this weekend.
In-person classes will resume on Monday, with some slight changes. For instance, any class over 50 people will remain online.
Currently there are 60 active COVID-19 cases, according to JMU’s COVID-19 dashboard. There are 1,451 recovered cases.
Both Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College students are on campus. EMU’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting two active cases and eight total cases. Bridgewater College is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks and 35 cases total.
