Kickoff for James Madison’s debut at the highest level of college football is almost here, and the JMU student body is ready for it.
The Dukes announced earlier in the week the entire allotment of “well over” 8,000 student tickets for the season opener against Middle Tennessee State had been claimed. It’s JMU’s first game as a Football Bowl Subdivision program after two decades as a title-winning powerhouse at the Football Championship Subdivision. JMU is the first school ever to play host to five FBS opponents during its initial transition year.
That’s all been enough to excite the entire Dukes fanbase. Season-ticket sales hit a record number of more than 7,500 earlier this week and multiple home dates, including the opener today, are nearing sellouts.
JMU officials said they don’t officially track the speed with which student tickets are claimed, but Dukes’ assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said he couldn’t remember a time when student tickets were all gone by Tuesday before a Saturday game, which was the case this week.
The enthusiastic student attendance is only continuing a trend across the James Madison athletic department over the past year. As COVID-19 related restrictions eased and the school unveiled enhanced facilities such as the Atlantic Union Bank Center arena, JMU saw an uptick in student attendance at many sporting events.
“We’re obviously not out of the pandemic, but the environment of the pandemic and restrictions of the pandemic are different from a year ago,” Warner said. “It’s not necessarily a nonfactor, it’s less of a factor. If you look at the student body, so many of them still maybe haven’t attended a JMU football game.”
During the 2021-22 school year, JMU’s last as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association before joining the Sun Belt Conference, the Dukes led the CAA in attendance in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. JMU was one of only two schools in NCAA Division I to lead it’s conference in all three. That was thanks in large part to packed student sections.
Freshman Potter Robertson was looking forward to attending his first Dukes’ football game this week, and anticipating plenty of revelry to go along with it.
“I’m hyped,” Robertson said. “I wasn’t as much a college sports fan, more on the professional level, but now I’m here with a pretty decent team, I want to see it. I’m definitely going to tailgate and I’m pretty excited for parties after too. I’m excited for everything.”
For some, the presence of big-time athletic events on campus adds to the appeal of attending JMU.
“It was a plus,” JMU sophomore Elena Ogdy said. “It wasn’t the main reason, but I liked the whole football game college experience. For me, it wasn’t the most important part of choosing a school, but I really enjoy it though.”
Students who claimed a ticket but can’t make it to the game have until this morning to return it and not be counted as a no-show. Two no-shows during the season could result in an inability to reserve student tickets going forward.
That means students who don’t yet have a seat but want to get into Bridgeforth Stadium tonight might still have a shot.
“It’s still a possibility students could get some based on returns,” Warner said. “But otherwise, students have the same opportunity as the general public to purchase some of those available public tickets that are still out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.