James Madison University's Collegiate Wind Competition Team ranked high among area colleges, according to a press release.
There's nothing quite like hands-on experience when learning about something as diverse as the clean energy industry, say two members of the 2021 James Madison University Collegiate Wind Competition team, according to the press release.
According to the press release, Meghan Jennings and Callie Chaplain recommend that students from any discipline explore joining next year's JMU Collegiate Wind Competition team. According to the press release, in addition to working on technical aspects of the contest, including computer modeling, Jennings and Chaplain met with high school students around the state to promote learning about clean energy and also met with clean energy industry representatives and government officials to discuss other aspects of the contest.
According to the press release, awards for this year's competition were announced Friday, with JMU placing fourth overall among 13 undergraduate teams from across the country and receiving high marks from judges and faculty mentors alike. According to the press release, the Collegiate Wind Competition is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
"I am particularly impressed with the prototype development team’s efforts to get a fully functional turbine that they were able to test to competition standards at JMU," Keith Holland, professor of engineering and one of four faculty advisors to the team of 14 students, said in the press release. "While it is unfortunate that they did not get to showcase their operational prototype in the competition setting, they demonstrated significant growth as learners and as members of a team designing a complex engineered system."
According to the press release, since the competition was held virtually for a second consecutive year, teams made videos of the turbines they built and the testing they put them through.
According to the press release, each year, the Collegiate Wind Competition integrates a new challenge into the contest that reflects real-world wind industry needs. Taking the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of supply chain disruptions into account, the 2021 challenge tasked teams with developing projects for deployment in highly uncertain times, with a significant degree of unknown risks and delays, the press release stated. According to the press release, this year’s competition also featured a new “Connection Creation Contest,” which challenged students to engage with industry professionals, their local communities and local media outlets, in order to broaden their understanding of the workforce and educate new audiences about the benefits of wind and renewable energy.
According to the press release, Jon Miles, a professor of integrated science and technology and another team advisor, said the competition organizers have been promoting an outreach component to the competition so it involves more than the core technical activities of building a wind turbine and siting wind farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.