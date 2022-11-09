Anthony Matos began his career in law enforcement more than 26 years ago.
During his profession, Matos has been striving toward what he calls a “21st-century policing model,” in which a department serves the community to the best of its ability.
Now chief of police at James Madison University, Matos continues to work on his vision — starting with a $350,000 grant.
JMU Police received the grant from the Department of Justice on Sept. 1 to hire mental health professionals to work alongside, or in place of, law enforcement officers as they respond to calls involving individuals with mental health crises.
Grant funding runs until August 2024, and the university plans to start the program at the beginning of the coming spring semester, according to Ginny Cramer, university spokesperson.
While JMU officers are crisis intervention team-certified, having a therapist on staff would help, Matos said.
“They’ll be able to see what maybe we won’t see as police officers,” Matos said.
There are 35 sworn members on the JMU police force, which is around 10 to 12% less than what Matos would like, he said. An officer is typically called to the scene, provides help to the best of their ability and then continues on to the next call.
The mental health professional would be able to spend more time on scene and provide direct links to follow-up resources.
“My officers are amazing at deescalation,” Matos said. “A therapist would give us that additional ability to connect our consumers with additional resources.”
This new addition will hopefully free up time for officers, Matos said.
The department is hiring one full-time employee and possibly an additional part-time employee if funding allows.
Matos is seeking a certified clinician willing to work nights and weekends, which is when the department sees an increase in calls.
The hired professional will have additional training to learn how to be a clinician outside the office.
“Therapists usually don’t do house calls,” Matos said.
Matos has reached out to several facilities in the area that might assist with training the hired clinician.
JMU will be the first university in the Valley to have a mental health professional on the police force.
“We are definitely kind of leading the way with university-based law enforcement,” Matos said.
Officers at Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College are trained to deal with mental health calls, but they do not have a mental health professional on staff, according to college and university spokespersons.
The Virginia Tech Police Department similarly partners with university counseling programs and online therapy resources, according to Mark Owczarski, associate vice president for communications and marketing.
However, the department doesn’t have a co-response approach like JMU’s upcoming one.
Matos said he is reaching out to a handful of colleges and universities across the nation with mental health professionals on their police force.
“When I say a handful, I truly mean a handful,” Matos said.
Matos reached out to institutions such as University of Florida, University of Colorado at Boulder and University of Oregon to “find their best practices.”
Matos said staff at the University of Colorado at Boulder recently invited JMU employees to campus to see how their police force operates.
Many mental health calls are phoned in by struggling students or concerned friends, Matos said. Oftentimes, students are living apart from family for the first time, which makes dealing with problems on their own a bit difficult.
Matos said the new program will provide struggling students with a “true honest assessment” of their mental health, and see them through the follow-up process.
“We are providing them with truly the gold standard of care,” Matos said.
