Local first responders and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill today in the area of Godwin Hall and the Village residence halls, according to a JMU press release. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime, according to a JMU press release.
Members of the campus and local communities can expect to see an increase in public safety officials, as well as changes in traffic on nearby roadways, according to a press release. Bystanders should avoid the area, according to a press release.
The city of Harrisonburg frequently takes part in trainings throughout the year to ensure as much as possible that first responders are prepared for both man-made and natural disasters, such as an explosion, active shooter or inclement weather, said Michael Parks, spokesperson for the city.
“We do a large training like what is taking place tomorrow once a year, in addition to smaller trainings throughout the year like what [took place] last month at Bluestone Elementary School,” Parks said. “Tabletop exercises we conduct behind the scenes with our departments and other partners, and even national trainings and conferences that we attend focused on how to respond to a disaster.”
Doing events like the large-scale training this week allows the city’s departments to respond as close to a real-life scenario as possible without extensive details known beforehand regarding what participants are about to encounter — much like they would experience in a real scenario.
“It allows us to see how the training we do throughout the year is put into action, and it allows us to see how well and how quickly we can coordinate with the many partners that would be responding in such a scenario,” Parks said. “Afterward, we will review the event and discuss what we observed, what went well, and what we need to continue to work to improve.”
For today’s event, the Harrisonburg Police and Fire departments and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Communications Center are partnering with JMU and the JMU Police Department. Also participating are local town police departments, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Rockingham Fire and Rescue, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, and Sentara RMH Medical Center.
