In recognition of Black History Month, the next installment of the Madison Vision Series will feature five Black James Madison University alumni who will share stories of success and triumph, according to a press release.
The virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will feature Charles May, a 1983 graduate and special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service; Darian Parker, who earned degrees in 2001 and 2003 and is a certified personal trainer who has been in the fitness and wellness industry for 19 years; Melvin Petty, a 1984 grad who co-owns the multimillion dollar company ERP Inc. with his wife; Angela Reddix, a 1990 grad and founder, president and CEO of ARDX, which provides award-winning health care management and IT consultation; and Faye Tate, a 1978 grad, vice president of diversity and inclusion at CoBank, an international company based in Denver.
Brent Lewis, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at JMU, will facilitate the discussion.
The event is free and open to the public. The livestream will be available at https://bit.ly/JMU-FBLive.
The Madison Vision Series series brings scholars, thinkers and leaders of all kinds to campus for explorations of issues facing society, according to the press release.
— Staff Report
