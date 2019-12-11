A substantial bump in enrollment for James Madison University in fall 2015 means this December’s graduating class is the largest one it has ever had, said Caitlyn Read, media coordinator at JMU.
Fall 2015 saw 370 more undergraduate students than entered in fall 2014. The university is now seeing the fruits of that enrollment bump with this weekend’s graduation, Read said.
This weekend, 872 undergraduate students will receive their degrees, along with 165 graduate students. There are about 100 more graduates this year than December 2018.
The ceremonies begin on Friday and continue on Saturday.
Due to the record number of graduates, the undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday will be a ticketed event. All graduating students have been given six tickets for their family and friends to attend.
For those who want to watch the ceremony but do not have a ticket, the Festival Center Ballroom will serve as a satellite viewing location. In addition, both the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies will be livestreamed on JMU’s website, www.jmu.edu.
On Friday, Lincoln Gray, professor of communication sciences and disorders at JMU and adjunct research professor of otolaryngology at the University of Virginia Medical School, will speak during the Graduate School commencement, according to a press release. Gray holds a joint doctorate in neuroscience and zoology, and studies hearing in humans and animals.
On Saturday, Theresa Clarke, professor and head of the Department of Marketing, will speak at the undergraduate ceremony. Since 2001, Clarke has taught undergraduate and master’s of business administration students at JMU, specializing in experiential and interactive teaching methods with client-based projects, according to a press release.
The top three undergraduate majors are nursing, health sciences and hospitality management. Of the students in graduate programs, 149 will receive master’s degrees and 16 will receive doctorates. The top three programs for graduate students are education, physician assistant studies and occupational therapy.
