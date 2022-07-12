A proposed agreement between Harrisonburg and James Madison University that would move the University Boulevard relocation project forward will be considered by City Council at its meeting tonight.
If approved, council would authorize Ande Banks, interim city manager, to execute a property transfer and dedication agreement.
For the past couple of years, the city’s public works department has been working with JMU to realign University Boulevard between Port Republic Road and Carrier Drive. The project would replace the existing University Boulevard with a two-lane road, shared-use path and sidewalk.
Under the proposed agreement, JMU will transfer 11 parcels to the city on July 1, 2023.
The value of the property is estimated at more than $3.8 million, which is in addition to an existing $5 million contribution from the university, according to city documents. A current estimated cost of the project is $10.4 million, with the Virginia Department of Transportation contributing $5.2 million and the city contributing $200,000, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
JMU will provide any additional right of way or easements, according to the agreement, and will assume full maintenance responsibilities of the stormwater management basins that will be built with the project.
According to city documents, Harrisonburg officials will use the properties to build the new road and “all associated infrastructure.” Construction is expected to begin in 2025.
Once the project is complete, Harrisonburg will establish a required right of way and easements needed for the road’s maintenance, and create new parcels with the remnant portions of the properties. Harrisonburg officials will convey the newly created parcels to JMU for future use, according to city documents.
The parcels are: 705 Oak Hill Drive, 900, 1001 and 1010 Forest Hill Road, 700, 701, 702 and 705 Hickory Hill Drive, 900 Forest Hill Road and 701, 705 and 708 Locust Hill Drive.
The Harrisonburg Public Works Department will hold a design meeting this fall, where residents can share feedback on the project.
City Council meets tonight in the council chambers at City Hall, 409 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
