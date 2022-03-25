On Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., the 10th annual Walk for Hope will be hosted at James Madison University’s Atlantic Union Bank Center, according to a press release.
According to the press release, Walk for Hope unites students, faculty and staff from area universities and colleges along with local community members to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention. According to the press release, it is an opportunity for the JMU community to come together to highlight the importance of mental health, decrease stigma, and encourage hope.
According to the press release, directly following the walking portion of the event this year's speakers will be discussing mental health awareness and suicide prevention in our community. According to the press release, creative arts activities, refreshments, and mental health resource information will also be available.
According to the press release, the schedule of events is:
12:30 to 1 p.m.: check-in and free T-shirt pickup outside of the Atlantic Union Bank Center
1 p.m.: welcome and the 1- to 1.5-mile walk begins around East campus
1:45 to 4 p.m.: speaker, creative arts activities, refreshments, and resources will be provided in the Atlantic Union Bank Center
— Staff Report
