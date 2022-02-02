James Madison University is taking its lead from an opinion released by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and is no longer requiring students or employees to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a press release on JMU’s website.
“We continue to strongly recommend that members of the campus community get vaccinated and upload the documentation as an important measure to protect personal and public health,” President Jonathan Alger said in the press release.
Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, who was sworn in last month, released an opinion last week saying colleges and universities could not require vaccines, contradicting the opinion issued by former Attorney General Mark Herring.
Previously, JMU required that all students and employees get vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination or get tested weekly. For this reason, JMU has a partial or fully vaccinated rate of 92% of students and 91% of employees.
JMU managed to keep COVID-19 cases low during the fall semester, but as students came back for the spring semester the week of Jan. 10 among the surge of the omicron variant, the number of daily cases has topped out at 54.
As of Monday there were 213 active cases. There have been 431 total cases since Jan. 3, with 218 recovered cases.
The rate of positive cases to tests given at JMU was 17.5% as of Monday.
JMU has approximately 21,500 students.
Bridgewater College is not lifting its vaccine requirements despite the opinion of the attorney general.
“Bridgewater College continues to monitor guidance from the CDC and VDH and, as such, will continue to require all students and employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications.
Starting in August, the college will also require the COVID booster.
“We are confident our mitigation strategies and high campus vaccination rates of 95% of employees and 92% of students will enable us to continue in-person learning as we have for the last year and a half,” Parkhurst said.
While Bridgewater College’s COVID-19 numbers remain relatively low, they are higher than they have been since the pandemic started.
During the week of Jan. 24-30, BC reported 33 new COVID-19 cases among students and one new case among faculty and staff. There have been 100 total student cases since Jan. 10, and 15 faculty and staff cases.
Individuals at Bridgewater College who choose not to get vaccinated must test three times a week.
Bridgewater College has approximately 1,500 full-time students.
Eastern Mennonite University has not released any updated information on whether it plans to lift vaccination requirements. But as of Tuesday, EMU was still requiring students and employees to get vaccinated or test weekly.
A request for comment for additional information to the director of communications was not answered Tuesday.
As of Monday, EMU had 22 active cases of COVID-19, and has had 104 total cases since Jan. 1.
Eastern Mennonite University has approximately 2,000 students.
