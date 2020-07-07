On Tuesday, the James Madison University Board of Visitors unanimously approved the removal of the names from three buildings on JMU’s campus that honored Confederate leaders— Jackson, Ashby and Maury halls — according to a press release.
Immediately following the vote, signage was taken down and temporary names were assigned.
“For many people, the memorialization of Confederate leaders on campus was a painful reminder of a history of oppression and racism in our country," said Lara Major, Board of Visitors rector, in a press release. "JMU believes in creating an equitable learning and working environment where all feel welcomed and valued. These building names were incongruent with that vision.
“The board believes it is the institution’s responsibility to evolve alongside our nation and our commonwealth. We are thankful to President [Jonathan] Alger and his leadership team for bringing this proposal to us. We are also grateful for the work of so many students, employees and alumni over the years to increase diversity and equity at the university.”
The university will undertake an inclusive process to rename the three buildings in which the JMU community will have the opportunity to offer naming suggestions. Information on that process is forthcoming. The resolution Tuesday passed by the board allows the university to assign temporary, non-honorific names to the buildings in the meantime — Ashby is now Valley Hall, Maury is Mountain Hall and Jackson will be Justice Studies.
“I am grateful for the board’s support not only in the decision to remove Confederates’ names from these buildings, but in the deliberative process we took to get to this point,"Alger said. "At JMU we believe that how we change matters as much as what we change, and for that reason pursued a years-long strategy of educating, listening and learning, and ultimately acting on this important issue.”
