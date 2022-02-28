Despite continued low participation in the annual job fair held every year, with the exception of last year due to the pandemic, local school divisions saw success in reaching and recruiting future employees.
The Shenandoah Valley Teacher Job Fair has been held for the last 22 years at Harrisonburg High School and has featured the same nine school divisions interviewing potential candidates for teaching positions — Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Rockingham County Public Schools, Augusta County Public Schools, Waynesboro City Public Schools, Staunton City Public Schools, Greene County Public Schools, Page County Public Schools, Shenandoah County Public Schools and Madison County Public Schools. The event was held on Saturday and about 140 teaching candidates from across the state participated.
“We made several job offers,” said Shawn Printz, director of human resources for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. “There were a lot of great candidates.”
Some of those job offers were accepted Saturday, Printz said. But others asked for time to discuss it with their families.
In addition, HCPS identified a number of candidates that they plan to bring in for further interviews.
Printz said the division was looking for teachers generally, but there are a few areas where the need for qualified teachers is pressing — math, special education, counseling and elementary education.
Many of the candidates HCPS interviewed were recent college graduates. The individuals who accepted job offers were recent graduates who had student taught with HCPS and were familiar with the school division.
“We’re excited about what we saw today,” Printz said.
Michele Judd, director of human resources for Rockingham County Public Schools, reported similar results from Saturday’s job fair.
“It went really well. Everything went smoothly, and we stayed very busy,” Judd said. “We met some great people and strong candidates.”
RCPS plans to reach out to a number of teaching candidates who interviewed Saturday for additional interviews. Judd said that similarly to HCPS, the county division was looking for teachers specifically in high school and middle school math, special education, Spanish and French, and elementary education.
The number of participants in the annual job fair has consistently decreased. In 2008 Printz saw more than 500 participants in the job fair, and the event was an all-day affair. Saturday’s job fair was packed into two and a half hours.
Despite this, the teacher job fair still remains an important tool for recruiting qualified teachers during a national teacher shortage.
