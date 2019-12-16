Although City Councilmen Chris Jones and George Hirschmann originally voted in favor of the location for the new high school to be built, they have concerns.
During the Dec.10 council meeting, prior to the vote in favor of the maximum price of the school to open in August 2022, Jones and Hirschmann said they would have liked the School Board to look into different locations.
Jones said Monday that he voted in favor of the $5 million land south of Stone Spring Road between Interstate 81 and South Main Street in July 2018 because it was the best option on the table at the time.
“I learned of more options and it was my hope that the School Board would consider those options with the superintendent and make sure that we are making the best decision overall for the city because land is such a precious resource to us,” he said.
He would not disclose what new available locations he was referring to.
Hirschmann said there are other locations available in the city, including a property off Mount Clinton Pike that would have cost the city less and would be more conducive to a school.
“I know it was a bit on the late side to consider changing the location, but the City Council still would have considered it,” Hirchmann said in a Monday interview. “I understand that the School Board looked at one of the locations and dismissed everything. It was a great lack of consideration on their part.”
When the idea to build a new high school came about, School Board chairwoman Deb Fitzgerald said the School Board looked into around eight locations.
Fitzgerald said there is a piece of property in the northern part of the city near Acorn Drive that has been speculated to be an option for the new school.
“The owner kept telling us, ‘Hey come buy our land, we are interested in selling this,’” she said. “We looked into it and, as a member of the Planning Commission for years, I knew that the city had its eye on that part of town for industrial uses. The idea has always been that that area is ideally a good location for industrial use.”
In a June 19 article by the Daily News-Record, it was reported that Butch Strawderman, a Cottonwood Commercial agent that represents Acorn LC, had tried to put his available property on the School Board’s radar.
The five-parcels located off Acorn Drive and North Liberty Street that straddle the city-county line, with about 32 of the 73 acres in Rockingham County, are zoned for industrial use. The property is located off Mount Clinton Pike.
“We talked to architects who said it was not a good idea to put a school that far away from the center of the city,” Fitzgerald said. “We got a clear direction from the city that their preference was for the land to be entirely on city property.”
She said with Harrisonburg being a dense city, finding enough city land available to build a high school was difficult.
Hirschmann said he stands by his original suggestion of building an annex across the street from Harrisonburg High School, which is located at 1001 Garbers Church Road.
“We need a school — we need one yesterday — but I think, over time, there were much better ways to do it and financing it,” he said. “The annex could have held the freshman class. It would have cost us a lot less and it could’ve been built quicker.”
Hirschmann said if the annex was built, it would have given the city up to seven years to look into the right place to build a new high school.
“Building a new elementary and middle school are in the works and there are other funds the city has to deal with and now we won’t be able to finance it all,” he said.
At the Dec. 10 meeting, with a 3-2 vote, the council voted on a maximum construction price of $87.2 million, with the city to expect a $104.8 million bond.
The city will have $27 million remaining in debt capacity.
The city’s current debt capacity is $127 million.
When looking at debt capacity, Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell has said he also has to take into consideration the other core services the city offers that will need money.
The city has other pending operational costs such as the Eastern Waterline, Elizabeth and Water Street deck replacement, Greenway completion, the Purcell Park Master Plan and homeless affordable housing initiatives, among others.
“With building an annex and a new school later on down the road, it would cost us more to get there but, in the long run, it would have been easier for us to handle financially,” Hirschmann said.
Fitzgerald said she was not surprised that something like the location of the school would get brought up right up to the time of the vote.
“The narrative for the new Harrisonburg high school to get to the final vote — it has had so many twists and turns. You think it’s going to go one way and then you get a twist and a turn,” she said. “But it’s not fair to tell a council member to stop giving us ideas, even if its out-of-the-box ideas.”
She said there are reasons for every choice that have been made, even if officials haven’t been able to give every detail and reasoning for the choice as publicly as they would like.
“Folks are going to have ideas right down to the vote and that’s OK,” she said. “I’m glad the vote has been made and we can move forward now to get the school open.”
