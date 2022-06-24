At Tuesday’s Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority liaison committee meeting, City Council member Chris Jones and Mayor Deanna Reed expressed concerns over the Bluestone Town Center — a housing development proposed by the HRHA.
HRHA partnered with EquityPlus, an investment and advisory firm, to develop Bluestone Town Center, which is still in early stages of the development process. Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA, said the complex would feature 870 units of mixed-income housing: single-family for-sale housing, for-sale and for-rent townhomes, family apartments and senior housing. It would be located on 84 acres of undeveloped land next to Bluestone Elementary School and across from Harrisonburg High School.
Rental units in the development will be for households with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income. For-sale properties will be for residents with incomes between 80% to 120% of the area median income.
Jones expressed concerns about the ability of Harrisonburg’s infrastructure to support the residents of the new development. He asked Wong if there have been conversations with the city school division and police and fire departments about their abilities to support a potential 5% increase to Harrisonburg’s population as a result of the development.
Jones said the properties’ affordability and the number of available jobs in the city will attract people from outside of Harrisonburg.
“The odds of them just moving here are higher, because at where we are right now and the demand that’s on housing, it’s been pushing and pulling people to move to new cities and new locations,” Jones said.
Committee Chair Dany Fleming said there will be a market analysis of the absorption rate that the city will experience if the development is approved. Based on recent analysis, the city School Board projects that every 100 town homes built will generate 15 students, Fleming said. By this model, a rough estimate of the number of students generated by the Bluestone Town Center would be 131, he said. However, the development plans to feature housing other than town homes, which will skew this estimate.
Wong said HRHA has discussed the impact of the development with the School Board, and will continue these conversations as the project progresses.
Reed and Jones said City Council was under the impression that the project would reduce the strain from HRHA’s housing waitlist— which Wong said has 3,000 applicants — and provide housing for those already in Harrisonburg rather than adding more residents.
“I was really thinking that this project was to support HRHA and that massive list, this was going to be a movement,” Reed said. “I did not think this was going to be open to just anybody. Because to me that kind of defeats the purpose of what I thought this project was.”
Wong said 75 housing choice vouchers will be provided to applicants on the HRHA waitlist, which they can use toward rent. He said the Bluestone Town Center is one of many different strategies that HRHA is implementing to address the waitlist needs. An HRHA-specific project, according to Wong, wouldn’t align with best practices as a mixed-income community would.
“Everyone talks about the value of having mixed-income types of communities and diversity of individuals within communities,” Wong said. “That’s evidence-based best practices.”
Wong said he feels strongly that the development will serve people in the city with unstable housing conditions rather than pull people from outside of Harrisonburg. He also said the project will provide a good opportunity for first-time homebuyers.
Jones said he’s excited about the opportunity for more mixed-income housing in the city, but infrastructure needs to be at the forefront of future conversations.
“I wonder if we would be choking on the housing because it would hit us so fast in one spot,” Jones said. “It comes at a cost, and if it’s too much, it’s not worth it.”
Wong said construction of the Bluestone Town Center would occur in phases over six to eight years after approval. The first phase would include the construction of about 340 units and would begin in late 2023 if approved.
Wong said HRHA plans on going to the Planning Commission for review in August and then to City Council for approval in September. Jones said HRHA needs to obtain much more information to achieve approval within that timeline.
“I don’t think you have enough information from the schools for the City Council to make a decision based on the timeline that you’re saying,” Jones said. “We would need to get all that data by [September] in order to hit those timelines.”
