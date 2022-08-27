Barring a write-in campaign, Democratic incumbent Chris Jones will return to Harrisonburg City Council following a special election in November.
Jones was the only candidate to file for City Council’s special election, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
The deadline to file was Aug. 19.
Harrisonburg’s special election will determine who fills the remainder of former council member George Hirschmann’s term. Hirschmann, an independent, resigned in May due to health concerns.
In June, City Council appointed former council member Richard Baugh to take Hirschmann’s place for the interim.
In July, Jones secured the Democratic Party’s nomination for the special election following a party caucus. There, Jones received 188 votes compared to Paloma Saucedo’s 162 votes.
The winner of November’s special election will serve until the term expires at the end of 2024.
Jones filed for the special election after he and Saucedo missed the Democratic Party’s nominations for the general election during a June caucus, losing to Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson.
November’s general election is for two four-year terms on seats currently held by Jones and Sal Romero, a Democrat not seeking re-election.
Fleming and Robinson will square off against independent candidates Rick Nagel and Marshall Orenic in the general election.
The terms for Mayor Deanna Reed and council member Laura Dent expire in 2024.
Elkton Special Election Unlike Harrisonburg’s, the special election for Elkton Town Council will be contested.
According to Rockingham County Voter Registrar Lisa Gooden, Rachel Michael and Nick Campbell have filed for the election caused by Jessy Beasley’s resignation from Town Council in February.
Like Harrisonburg, the deadline to file in Elkton’s special election was Aug. 19.
In the Elkton Town Council general election, voters will choose between incumbents Randell Snow, Jay Dean, David Smith and Rick Workman, and challengers Virginia Fulginiti, Margaretta Isom, Claud Dean and Michael Scott Eppard.
Three seats are available in Elkton’s general election.
Elkton voters will also select a mayor. Former mayor and council member Wayne Printz and incumbent Joshua Gooden have filed for the mayoral race.
Election Day is Nov. 5.
