On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., there was a hearing for a request for injunction by Hose Company No. 4, a Rockingham County volunteer fire company and the city of Harrisonburg along with the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
The judge denied Hose Company No. 4's motion for a preliminary injunction. Another court date was set for mid-July to discuss Hose Company No. 4's request of possible future restitution in exchange for leaving Rock Street.
Hose Company No. 4 requested the injunction from the Rockingham County Circuit Court after HFD Chief Matt Tobia sent HC4 President Libby Clark a letter in March requesting HC4 vacate a Rock Street fire house that currently houses both Hose Company No. 4 and HFD staff firefighters by Friday.
The building itself has often been referred to as “Hose Company No. 4" because of the volunteer fire company’s longstanding reputation with the city. It’s over 130 years old, said Bill Purcell, training chief, life member and a member of the HC4 board of directors. Harrisonburg Fire Department has been around since the '50s. Both have operated from the fire house for decades.
Up until December of last year, Hose Company No. 4 had been providing fire service within the city and in Rockingham County in the areas around the city. It is the oldest of Rockingham County’s 10 volunteer fire companies. The hose company includes 200 members and around 50 active members, officers of the company said.
"They work for free," Purcell said. "These are dedicated volunteers."
In December, the members of Hose Company No. 4 said they stopped being dispatched within the city. From that point, hose company officials said, they ran calls in Rockingham County around Harrisonburg City. Each of the volunteer fire companies has a “jurisdiction” it serves, in addition to staff fighters from Rockingham County, Clark said.
"We were considered mutual aid," Purcell said.
Many of its members live within the city of Harrisonburg, Clark said. The space has three bays and a social hall upstairs. There are two other Rockingham County fire stations nearby. It seemed like the station on Port Republic Road would house Hose Company No. 4, but the officials from HC4 said they will have to do things mostly remote in that space. The other fire station is not sufficient for the company to operate out of, Clark said.
"Every time they talk about us, they act like we're a club. Oh, you have a club," Purcell said. "That's not what this is about."
When they leave Rock Street, which is set to happen in September, and not June 30, city spokesperson Mike Parks said the city is willing to work with HC4 to set an exact date for them to vacate the space.
Officials from HC4 said the Rock Street fire house is not only its home, but it provides essential service to residents of Rockingham County to the west of the city. Without being housed on Rock Street, officials from HC4 said its response times to residents of the county on the outskirts of the city will go down.
“It’s about the people,” Clark said. “That’s the most heartbreaking thing to us.”
To continue its service, HC4 officials said the company will eventually need a new fire station of its own so it can keep responding promptly when it is dispatched to emergencies near the city. The Port Republic fire house, in addition to having insufficient space, is too far away for some of the emergencies they cover.
"We have a place to put some stuff, but we don't have a place to put all the stuff," Purcell said. "The fire station on Rock Street was to put equipment close to the west side. The city has multiple stations."
"We are still going to provide service for anyone who we get called to respond to," Clark said. "That's not going to change."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.