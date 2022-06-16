Juneteenth is a June 19 celebration of when news of the Emancipation Proclamation spread to the last of the slaves in Texas in 1865. In the ensuing generations, Black communities have hosted celebrations on this day.
Last year, the Juneteenth celebration reached Harrisonburg, with city offices observing the holiday and an inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, a block party-style event with customary food that drew between 350 and 400 people.
“It’s our history. For the council, we are a majority minority council. So, it is important for us to celebrate this part of our African-American history,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed.
Taking place Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. on the block of West Gay Street between Magpie Diner and Sage Bird Ciderworks, Juneteenth Celebration event organizers are expecting double last year’s attendance on the block, which will be closed to traffic again this year.
Augmenting last year’s celebration, a free barbecue meal courtesy of Magpie Diner and Sentara Healthcare will be served from 4 p.m. until it runs out. This year’s event will have more Black-owned businesses and vendors, and it will feature live music.
“This year, because of [a] grant from Sentara, we are able to offer the meal for free, so we’re planning for a lot more people,” said Kirsten Moore, owner of Magpie Diner.
The free meal will include slow-cooked smoked chicken thighs, chicken legs and pork butt from Cosmic Smoke-N-Barbecue from Bridgewater and owner Jeff Good, and fried flounder from Bayou Kitchen, a Black-owned restaurant in Elkton and food truck.
“It’s Cajun-style. Basic flour and corn meal, vegetable oil,” said co-owner Andreas McCrea. “Pretty straight forward.”
Magpie Diner will provide red velvet cake and strawberry lemonade, which are part of the tradition of red foods eaten on Juneteenth, according to a story in the New York Times. The diner will also offer side dishes, including macaroni and cheese, baked beans and squash casserole, Moore said.
Hosts of the event Magpie Diner and Sage Bird Ciderworks are located on the fringes of the historic Northeast neighborhood, a historically Black community that was destroyed by developers in the 1950s and ‘60s without input from the people who lived there.
“For us, we’re very aware of our location in the community of the north end and what it means to be here,” Moore said. “We have always wanted to be inclusive and welcoming to everybody.”
Also hosted by Reed and City Council member Chris Jones, the event will feature Joanne Gabbin, of the Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University, music by jazz trio Marlon Foster and Friends and dance party by DJ GoldenBoy.
The event will feature children’s activities, four square and a vendor market near Sage Bird Ciderworks. There will also be free health screenings and voter registrations.
Indoor and outdoor seating are available for the event, and lawn chairs are welcomed. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
“That’s really what it is, just a block party hang,” Moore said.
