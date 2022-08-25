City resident Paloma Saucedo recently lost her 18-year-old son Jorge to a drug-related death.
During a roundtable discussion in Harrisonburg on Wednesday, Saucedo shared her story and said she thought she knew how to look for the signs and symptoms of drug use like meth or heroin, but Jorge was using something called DXM, which can be found in grocery stores.
“At the time, I had no idea what this was. This was cough syrup,” Saucedo said in the discussion. “He wasn’t leaving in the middle of the night meeting a dealer. He was just on Snapchat or TikTok or Instagram.”
Saucedo said working parents and people of color like herself lost “the extra set of eyes and ears and hands” that the schools previously provided when learning was remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I knew my child was not well. I knew it was mental health. I knew it was drug use, and I had no help,” Saucedo said. “Because we just don’t have the resources.”
Saucedo was one of many community members who sat down Wednesday with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who visited Harrisonburg for a roundtable about substance use support and treatment with Mayor Deanna Reed and others.
During the event, held at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, local residents discussed their experiences with drug abuse and to brainstorm solutions that could be implemented. Also represented were local law enforcement, the James Madison University Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services, Futuro Latino Coalition and the Northeast Neighborhood Association.
Kaine, who’s served on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said the panel saw encouraging trends in addiction and substance use related to opioids in Virginia before the COVID-19 pandemic with the passage of two bills to work with opioid prescribers.
“In the opioid space, we were seeing prescriber practices improve and the amount of opioids being prescribed coming down,” Kaine said in the discussion. “We were also seeing overdose deaths coming down.”
But he said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and the increasing circulation of fentanyl in the U.S. have stopped those trends, leaving the number of drug overdose deaths in Virginia either the same or higher than before.
“You can’t just go to the prescribers and get them to behave better [to solve fentanyl],” Kaine said.
Harrisonburg is no exception to the issue of drug abuse and addiction, with all-too-frequent overdose deaths, panelists said.
Statistics showing the prevalence of drug use and overdoses don’t tell the whole story, according to Brooke Wetherell, a detective with the Harrisonburg Police Department.
“I’m not a numbers person,” Wetherell said, mentioning names of people from the community she’s worked with. “I get emotional about this because these are the people that I care about. I can throw a stone from right here where we sit and I can hit two houses of overdose deaths that I have worked.”
Wetherell said there have already been a handful of overdose deaths in Harrisonburg this month — these deaths oftentimes affecting people she knows personally through her work.
“These aren’t just people whose houses I went to. These are people that I cared about and I wanted better for them,” Wetherell said. “The problem is when they say, ‘I need help.’ I don’t know what to tell them.”
Saucedo is not the only local parent who’s struggled to receive support for mental health and drug issues for her children.
Paola Avila, a working mother in Harrisonburg, said her 19-year-old daughter is struggling with drug addiction and mental health. Avila said bills from her daughter’s hospitalizations have racked up to over $50,000 — a cost she said she’d be happy to pay if it provided a solution for her daughter. But so far, Avila said, she cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Avila’s other daughter, Mairani Antonio, a 16-year-old junior at Harrisonburg High School, who does not struggle with addiction, said she feels the pull of drug abuse in school and online through social media channels.
P. Thandi Hicks Harper, project director and principle investigator for Harrisonburg organization Faces 4 Change, works to leverage hip hop culture to prevent drug abuse in youth.
Nicky Fadley, Strength in Peers executive director, emphasized the need for peer groups of recovering addicts like hers to receive some of the same financial benefits that clinical programs for recovering addicts get.
“Sustainable funding for services to help people with these types of struggles is either within a clinical model or a criminal justice model,” Fadley said. “I spend 90% of my time trying to go after funding or maintain funding rather than innovating or connecting with other people.”
Kaine said the discussion made a meaningful impression on him.
“A lot of powerful stories about people sharing their own experiences or their losses and their families will stick with me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.