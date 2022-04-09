More than $232 million is headed to transit systems in the commonwealth this year, thanks to a bipartisan infrastructure law.
On Thursday, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $232,426,060 in federal funds will be going toward Virginia transit systems.
For Virginia, it is a 28.7% increase in funds over last year’s total apportionment.
The funding is the largest ever in Virginia transit, and was authorized by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, negotiated by Warner and supported by Kaine.
The Harrisonburg area is expected to receive $3,038,232, according to a spokesperson for Warner's office. The funding will be allocated by “Census-designated Urbanized Area."
For Harrisonburg, that includes the city, the towns of Bridgewater and Mount Crawford and parts of the county such as Belmont Estates and Massanetta Springs, according to an urbanized area reference map.
Rural areas will still receive funding, but that funding will be awarded directly to Virginia to be allocated at the state's discretion, according to a spokesperson.
"Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said in a press release. "This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers."
