On Wednesday, Virginia’s U.S. Senators, Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, introduced a bill called the “Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2020” — a bill that “builds” on the commonwealth’s newest laws surrounding firearms, according to a joint press release from the Senators’ offices.
“Our thought is the American public wants these measures — background checks, one handgun a month, restrictive protective orders for folks who are in danger of hurting themselves or others, better protections so that guns can’t easily get in the hands of young people who could harm themselves or others,” said Kaine in a phone call with media outlets Wednesday.
Virginians have experienced mass shootings, homicides, suicides and accidental shootings all connected to firearms, accordion to Kaine.
On May 31, 2019, a dozen people were killed and five were wounded at a Virginia Beach municipal building in a mass shooting by a disgruntled employee, according to the Virginian-Pilot.
“We have suffered in Virginia,” Kaine said.
Between 2013 and 2017, Rockingham County had between 0.4 to 1.4 gun-related homicides per 100,000 residents, while Harrisonburg had 1.5 to 2.3 gun-related homicides over the same time period, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Kaine and Warner’s bill has six major provisions, according to the release.
• Increased background checks for gun sales and transfers, though with some exemptions for self-defense, hunting, service members, target shooting and “certain” family members and law enforcement officers.
• Establishes as a federal order process to take firearms for those who pose an “extreme risk” to themselves or others.
• Limits buyers to one handgun purchase a month.
• Requires gun owners to report stolen or missing guns to local or state law enforcement groups within two days.
• Closes a loophole that allows convicted stalkers and domestic abusers to obtain guns.
• Includes liability for gun owners who “recklessly” leave loaded, unsecured guns around minors.
Jon Ritenour, the owner of Homestead Gunsmith Shop in Rockingham County and chair for the 3rd District Rockingham Republicans, said many of the tenets of Warner and Kaine’s measure have failed in previous iterations to accomplish what they were intended to do.
He also said the newest gun laws passed by the General Assembly that went into effect earlier this year have caused confusion among buyers and sellers of firearms because of a lack of information circulated about the legislation.
One example he cited included a scenario of person-to-person transfer of guns, which he oversees at his shop.
“If two individuals come in and you run a background check on the buyer and seller, let’s say the seller doesn’t pass and the buyer does, you cannot go ahead with [the transfer] and you cannot return the firearm to the seller,” Ritenour said, adding he wasn’t sure what he was legally required to do with the firearm in such a situation.
Lawsuits have been filed by gun rights advocates, such as the Virginia Citizens Defense League and the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives to amend, change or clarify the laws, according to Ritenour.
“I think that the Second Amendment is the amendment that drives the rest of the Constitution and what keeps us a free society,” said John Massoud, chair of the 6th District GOP Committee.
He said he disagreed with any more gun regulations being passed at the local, state or federal level and said that criminals are less likely to take action when civilians around them are armed.
Over a fifth of state and federal prisoners had a firearm while conducting the crime they were serving time for, but less than one in 50 had obtained the gun from a retail source, according to a 2019 report from the U.S Department of Justice based on a 2016 survey of inmates.
Kaine said the measures included in the “Virginia Plan” have faced “barriers” in the past from groups such as gun rights advocates and manufacturers, but that the laws were passed after an electoral victory for Democrats in Virginia, a political battleground state and where the National Rifle Association is based.
“If we can undertake and pass this common-sense legislation in Virginia, we ought to be able to pass it anywhere, including the U.S. Congress,” Kaine said.
