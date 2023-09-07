It’s that time of year again. School. During hectic morning and pickup schedules, local officials said it's important to remember safety surrounding school situations and that this could decrease the likelihood of children being in dangerous situations.
Sergeant J.R. Hancock with the Community Resource Unit at Harrisonburg Police Department offered safety tips surrounding walking to school, school bus safety and after-school care. He also provided a few after-school programs available to those in Harrisonburg.
Walking to school
“We ... live in an area where we have children that … walk to school, and some of our schools have school crossing guards,” he said, but there are things that children and parents can do to ensure safety.
The first tip about safety while walking to school is for parents to walk the route with their child, so they are familiar with it, said Hancock. Then on the first day, make sure to arrive early to the bus stop to “observe where the stop is and ... make sure that you and your child are on the ... same page.”
"Arrive at the bus stop at least 10 minutes early, prior to the bus getting there, just so you have enough time,” said Hancock. “Always make sure that you're utilizing public sidewalks and streets” and make “sure that you're following any of the traffic signs laws for pavement markings, especially when it comes to crosswalks.
"It's important to walk those areas with your kids so that they do understand the importance of utilizing the crosswalks, stop signs, how to safely cross intersections and how to safely cross the street looking both ways.
“Collaborate with your child to make sure that they're getting to school safe if they're walking."
Another safety tip, regarding walking to school, is not to engage with strangers, said Hancock.
“If your child is approached by a stranger, you want to teach your child how to avoid that and how to distance themselves, if they do find themselves in a situation like that,” said Hancock. “You always want to make sure that you encourage your children to make sure that they tell you about it or tell a school official about it.”
School bus
"One thing we always like to … reiterate, with everyone out there ... is to make sure that they are driving safe … [and] recognizing speed limits in school zones,” said Hancock. He also encouraged drivers to obey the traffic laws because there are situations with small children crossing the street.
“It is illegal to pass the school bus when the stop arm is extended and the red lights are flashing,” said Hancock. “Another tip … is put the phone down."
Phones are a distraction when driving, he said, and when a driver looks down, it only takes a few seconds to cause an accident.
Not only does Hancock recommend that children arrive at the bus stop early, he suggests teaching children about bus safety tips. This includes standing a couple of feet back from the curb, making sure children wait for the bus to arrive, making sure the bus comes to a complete stop, waiting for the doors to open and waiting for the driver to tell the child they can get on the bus, according to Hancock. He also suggested meeting the bus driver so the child is aware of who they are.
If a child has to cross the street to get on the bus, look both ways before crossing and make sure the traffic has stopped, said Hancock, and to never try to cross behind the bus, always walk in front of the bus. He said to walk a couple of feet, maybe five or six feet, away from the bus so the child can be seen and is not in a blind spot from the bus driver.
If a child drops something on the way to the bus, then it is recommended that they continue to get on the bus and tell the bus driver. The bus driver can then assist them with picking up the item that is in the road, said Hancock.
“We want to get the children across the street as quickly and safely as possible," he said.
After school safety
Communication is important when it comes to after school care, Hancock said. Parents and children should talk about the child’s plan for getting home after school, this could be walking, riding the bus or being picked up, he explained, and all of this should be clearly communicated. If a plan is in place and changes, for instance if a child is going to a friend's house after school, then it is important to communicate this, said Hancock.
The discussion should also include laying out the path the child takes to get home if walking, what time the child should arrive home and what time the parent will be home, said Hancock. Once home, it is recommended that the child check in with a trusted adult or parent.
It is also recommended that parents have a plan in place for when they are going to be leaving work late. Communication is important, in these situations, so the child knows where a parent is, according to Hancock.
Another important thing to do with children is to create a safety plan at home, said Hancock. Sometimes parents assume that kids know what to do if there is a dangerous situation, he explained.
“So just kind of sit down and develop a safety plan for them," he said. "[Encourage kids], if you see something, say something.”
After-school programs
“The city offers a lot of really good after-school resources," Hancock said.
The parks and recreation department offers after-school programs.
“You can go onto the Harrisonburg City website, and research what's called Youth Services,” said Hancock.
There are a variety of services and safety tips that parents can review on the website.
The Boys and Girls Club also offers after-school programs and activities, according to Hancock. In addition, the city schools provide after-school activities, said Hancock. One program they have is On the Road Collaborative offered at the middle school.
“The schools and the city do offer a lot of resources,” said Hancock. “We're very lucky in the city of Harrisonburg that we do have a lot of those resources available to us.”
