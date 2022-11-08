There will only be one new face on the Harrisonburg School Board this coming January.
Three seats were up for election Tuesday: those held by Obie Hill, Andy Kohen and Kristen Loflin. Kaylene Siegle and Deb Fitzgerald will not have to decide whether to seek reelection until 2024. Newly appointed School Board member Tom Domonoske will face a special election in 2023 and a regular election in 2024 if he chooses to seek more time on the School Board.
Joining Hill, Kohen and Loflin on the ballot Tuesday were business owner Corin Jackson and longtime educator Emma Phillips. Jackson sought a spot on the School Board recently via a special appointment. However, the School Board decided on Domonoske.
Kohen, Loflin and Phillips decided to run together and support each others' bids for School Board early on in the process.
Both Kohen and Loflin secured reelection, and they will be joined by Phillips.
According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Phillips had the most votes with 5,372, followed by Loflin with 5,281 and Kohen with 5,258. Jackson received 3,690 votes, and Hill got 2,818.
During a public comment on the candidates for special election that ultimately led to the appointment of Domonoske, many spoke out against Jackson due to her affiliation with Rockingham County School Board member Matt Cross. Cross has been campaigning for Jackson and was present at the Harrisonburg polls on Tuesday.
Phillips said last month that some of her priorities if elected to School Board would be to support underrepresented populations in their access to education opportunities including STEM education.
Phillips is also concerned about equity and making sure any policies passed by the School Board reflect that.
"Our schools are only as strong as the teachers in our classrooms. I want to hire and retain the best possible teachers," Phillips has said. "HCPS should be actively seeking out diverse teachers that mirror our diverse community. We should increase compensation for our teachers and respect them as the experienced professionals they are."
“It feels really good,” Phillips said after the news came from the Harrisonburg registrar’s office that both she, Kohen and Loflin had won. “It’s exciting that Harrisonburg showed up and that they voted and that they voted for me.”
Phillips said that on Tuesday someone came up to her while she was at the polls and said that they voted for her because she was running as part of a team.
“You need teamwork to make big things happen,” Phillips said. “The city wants things to change.”
Loflin said she was invigorating upon hearing the results and that she didn’t know how the election would turn out. However, the city proved that it is “inclusive and kind.”
Kohen said the results, all three of them being elected shows that the city still believes in “diversity, dignity and the importance of every student.”
