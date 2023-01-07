An eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for U.S. 33 in Harrisonburg, near the Interstate 81 interchange, from 8 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT officials said in a news release the 31-hour lane closure will extend from the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the intersection at Burgess Road. The lane closure will allow crews to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of U.S. 33.
The work is part of the project that replaces two U.S. 33 bridges over I-81 at exit 247, and the two railroad bridges west of the interchange, according to VDOT. A work-zone speed limit of 25 mph is in place during the project, which is expected to last into 2026.
The work zone is closed to pedestrian traffic. Work is weather permitting, according to VDOT.
The bridges were built in 1960 and have reached the end of their service life, according to VDOT. A single new bridge will replace the U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound bridges over I-81, and a single new bridge will replace the bridges over Norfolk Southern Railroad and Blacks Run.
Reconstruction of U.S. 33 will be done at the new bridges’ approaches, VDOT officials said, and all new bridges will have two lanes in each direction with reconstructed approaches.
The project includes a new shared-use path in the U.S. 33 median, beginning at the Burgess Road and Linda Lane intersection, extending across the new bridges to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
It also removes the loop ramp where eastbound U.S. 33 traffic enters I-81 headed north. The northbound Interstate 81 deceleration lane to the westbound U.S. 33 ramp will be extended where the ramp was removed, according to VDOT.
U.S. 33 eastbound traffic will enter northbound I-81 from a new ramp that connects with the existing on-ramp. A new left-turn lane with a traffic signal will be built.
Construction includes a spur ramp from the northbound I-81 off-ramp to U.S. 33 east, to serve traffic making a left turn onto Linda Lane, according to VDOT. The dual left-turn lanes along eastbound U.S. 33 at Linda Lane will be extended to meet the new ramp, and a narrow, raised median between the left-turn lane and westbound U.S. 33 will be built.
The westbound U.S. 33 left-turn lane onto the southbound I-81 acceleration ramp will be reconstructed and extended, according to VDOT, and the southbound Interstate 81 off-ramp onto westbound U.S. 33 will be realigned to provide a longer merge area.
Work on the project began in fall 2022.
VDOT awarded a $43.3 million contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, based out of St. Albans, W.Va. Triton Construction is also the contractor for the Smithland Road bridge project, north of this site.
