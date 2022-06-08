About 870 units of mixed-income housing is in the works at the intersection of Garbers Church Road and Erickson Avenue.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with EquityPlus, an investment and advisory firm, to develop Bluestone Town Center, according to the development’s website. The proposal is in the early stages of the development process. About 30 people attended the first meeting where community members could provide their input on the project on Tuesday at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.
Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA, presented informative slides while attendees could ask questions. Avram Fechter, EquityPlus managing director, was present to help answer questions from the crowd.
Wong said the developers plan to build energy-efficient homes and apartments, connections to the Friendly City Trail and various amenities such as pocket parks and bus stops. He said there will also be nonresidential spaces to house services like child care and health care.
The complex would feature single-family housing for sale, town homes for sale and for rent, family apartments and senior housing. It would be located on 84 acres of undeveloped land across from Harrisonburg High School and next to Bluestone Elementary School. Wong said this site was chosen because of the availability of space and proximity to schools and retail spaces.
The main concern from attendees of the meeting was the scale of the project. Harrisonburg residents Diane Bayer and Jerry Scripture said the number of units proposed is too many for that area of the city.
“The scale of it is crazy,” Scripture said.
One resident suggested scaling down the project and spreading it out rather than putting all the units in one place. Another resident asked why this plot was chosen even though it wasn’t one of the suggested areas in Harrisonburg’s 2021 Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study. Realtor Wendy Gooditis, who’s involved in the development, said the property was suggested to her by Adam Fletcher, Harrisonburg’s community development director.
There were some concerns regarding traffic congestion, especially on Garbers Church Road. There were also concerns about how the development would affect property values. One resident said she chose to live on the west side of the city because it’s the “quieter side of town.” She said the addition of this development would lead to the kind of congestion seen on Port Republic Road and Reservoir Street.
“This is not an elitist, ‘We don’t want this in our neighborhoods,’” she said. “This is me seeing the writing on the wall. This is going to be a recipe for disaster. The city does not have the infrastructure to support this.”
There were some concerns about how much the development has already been thought out without public input.
“I do not like this plan,” one resident said. “I have a feeling a lot of my neighbors do not like this plan. For those of us that do not like this plan, is there any way of stopping this? Otherwise, this is going to be a futile discussion in a lot of ways.”
Wong said HRHA and EquityPlus still have to complete many steps before the development is approved. He said they plan to submit the rezoning application to the city in July, and the first formal public hearing will take place in August. Final approval from City Council wouldn’t come until September at the earliest, following a review by the Planning Commission. If all is approved, phase one of construction would begin in late 2023.
When asked about blasting, Wong said they don’t anticipate needing to blast in the area of development.
A Rockingham County resident said she believes the concerns of the community are valid, but the designated land is “destined” to be developed into housing one way or another.
Wong and Fechter emphasized the importance of community feedback and said everyone’s concerns will be taken into account during the planning process. Community members may continue to submit comments about the development on the Bluestone Town Center’s website.
The total project will cost about $100 million, according to Wong. It’s being funded through low-income housing tax credits, grants and revenue from sales.
When the project was initially proposed, the development was intended to house 1,000 units. Wong said that as more analysis of the property is done, the number of proposed housing units may continue to fluctuate.
“It’s a tremendous location for housing,” Wong said. “I think it’s a very unique site and property.”
Wong said the rental units in the development will be for households with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income. For-sale properties will be for residents with incomes between 80% to 120% of the area median income. Wong said the complex’s units will provide a “great opportunity” for first-time buyers.
Construction of Bluestone Town Center would occur in phases over three to six years after approval, according to Wong.
