When Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards welcomed everyone in attendance at Friday’s “topping off” ceremony at the site of the city’s second high school, it was with gusto that he welcomed them to Rocktown High School.
The announcement was met with applause and shouts from about 40 people in attendance.
Just this week, the Harrisonburg School Board approved the name Rocktown High School, which is currently under construction and set to open in fall of 2023.
It was a momentous occasion that marked a huge community effort to decide on the name, Richards said.
In fact, the entire process of deciding to build a new high school, and every decision that came after it, has been a community effort, Richards said.
Friday’s ceremony was to mark the final beam being placed on the highest part of the school. It’s a ceremony steeped in history, said Tony Biller, CEO of Nielsen Builders, Inc.
Those in attendance signed the beam before it was placed on the top of the school. While a symbolic ceremony, it’s an important one, Richards said. The past two years have not made building a new high school easy but they have pushed on, he said.
Construction officially restarted July 10, 2021 on the $112 million project paused in April 2020, just four months after it had begun due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over those first four months of construction, three change orders were filed for the project, according to documents obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request.
Extra rock work detailed in the three change orders totaled nearly an additional $1.4 million on top of the original contract for construction of the school, according to the documents.
In January 2020, workers ran into rock costing an additional $143,700 as noted in the first change order dated Feb. 18, 2020. In February 2020, more rock was found and a second change order was drawn up for $295,700 and dated March 23, 2020.
Work during March and April 2020 yielded change order No. 3 for $947,600 for more rock removal but also a $580,000 deduction for U.S. 11 road improvement credit. The third change order was dated April 16, 2020.
“It shows the commitment of Harrisonburg to education. This is what we need to give students and teachers the space to learn and educate,” Richards said.
