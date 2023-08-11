A court hearing is scheduled in Harrisonburg on Aug. 15 and 16, to address possible unjust behaviors to minorities in the community.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a U.S. government agency, is dedicated to making sure people are treated fairly by banks, lenders and other financial institutions, according to The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website.
On Feb. 22, 2021, CFPB, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the People of the State of New York and the Commonwealth of Virginia filed a 17-count complaint against Nexus Services, Inc., Libre by Nexus, Inc., Michael Donovan, Richard Moore and Evan Ajin.
The plaintiffs allege that the defendants violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act, The Virginia Consumer Protection Act, and Massachusetts and New York consumer protection laws in administering immigration bonds for indigent consumers facing deportation, according to a Memorandum Opinion filled in District Court for The Western District of Virginia.
Libre was founded in Virginia and now has headquartered in Georgia. It’s parent company, Nexus Services Inc., are owned by Micheal Donovan, Richard Moore and Evan Ajin, according to a press release by CFBS in 2021.
“Our parent company, Nexus Services Inc., strives to deliver cutting-edge products and services to clients with an intense desire to make the lives of our clients better," Nexus Services website reads. "Our innovative approach to immigrant bond securitization, use of technology to reduce jail overcrowding, and providing low-cost and high-quality housing options in our communities have grown the Nexus family of companies to be premier providers of life-changing products and services to our Program Participants."
CFPB’s complaint contradicts what Nexus Services Inc. states its mission is.
“The CFPB alleges that Libre preys on immigrants, primarily Hispanics, who speak little or no English and are being held in federal detention centers, desperate to return to their families. Libre lures its victims through a series of false and misleading statements about its programs, pressuring them to sign abusive, English-only contracts that bind the immigrants to years of exorbitant monthly payments,” according to a press release by CFBS in 2021.
“Primarily, Libre conveys that it has paid cash for the immigrant detainees’ bonds, creating the reasonable impression that consumers owe Libre a debt that must be repaid. When the immigrants can’t make their payments, according to the CFPB’s complaint, the company falsely threatens them or their family members, sometimes even with deportation or imprisonment,” stated the press release by CFBS.
CFBS is suing to stop “Libre’s scheme and get relief for its victims. It is prioritizing the case to send a strong signal that financial scams targeting communities of color will not be tolerated,” according to a press release by CFBS.
“Libre presented itself as a lifeline to help people stuck in limbo at immigration facilities. But we believe it was a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” said CFPB Acting Director David Uejio, in the press release by CFBS.
Patrick Callahan is employed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as an Investigator in the Bureau’s Office of Enforcement in Washington, D.C.
On Jun. 23 a Declaration of Patrick Callahan was filed with the courts.
“I summed the total of Defendants’ provided figures” … “for the months of November 2021 to June 2022 [were] $9,753,430.31,” according to the Declaration.
The facts of the claim, according to a Plaintiffs’ Memorandum, are the Defendants’ deceptive, abuse, and unfair acts and practices induced consumers to enter into agreements and Libre made false threats and other misrepresentations to its clients.
Victoria LaCivita Director of Communication with the Office of the Attorney General was contacted to understand more about Virginia's plaintiff status in the case.
LaCivita stated, “we do not comment on pending litigation.”
The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. and Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. The hearing will be held at the United States District Court of Western District of Virginia, in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.