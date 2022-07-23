A former nurse at Sentara RMH Medical Center has filed a lawsuit against the hospital, alleging she was sexually harassed and faced discrimination and retaliation while working at the facility.
Amy Block, 49, is suing the hospital for discrimination, according to a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg.
A Sentara RMH spokesperson said the hospital does not comment on legal matters.
According to the complaint, Block was hired by Sentara RMH in 2005 as coordinator of the cardiothoracic surgical program.
In 2015, Sentara hired Dr. Thomas D’Amato as a cardiothoracic surgeon, and Block alleges that D’Amato told her “a female employee at his previous hospital attempted to file a complaint against him, but it ‘worked out,’ because she was fired.”
Block alleges that from 2015 to February 2017, D’Amato made sexually explicit comments toward her and made sexually inappropriate remarks about what he wanted to do to her. He is also accused of groping her and threatening to rape her.
The lawsuit said D’Amato warned Block not to repeat anything he said, and that he would tell hospital administration to fire her if she did so.
She reported D’Amato’s harassment to Sentara’s human resources department and director Troy Kurtz in February 2017, the lawsuit says. At the meeting, Kurtz made inappropriate comments about Block’s daughter-in-law and warned her that she would “stir up trouble” if she made complaints about sexual harassment in the future, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit alleges that Sentara RMH fired D’Amato in March 2017, but did not report him to the medical board or local authorities. After Block complained, some officials at the hospital labeled her as dramatic and a troublemaker, the lawsuit said.
Throughout the following year, Block alleges her supervisors, Dian Barb and Stan Holland, told her she was dramatic and a liability. In June 2018, Holland and Barb told Block she would be a good replacement when Holland retired, but “they would have to repair her reputation after ‘the D’Amato thing,’” the lawsuit said.
Later in June 2018, Block was offered a promotion to a “system wide applicant pool” nurse position, but before she accepted the role, the offer was rescinded because Holland and Barb told the department she was “too dramatic,” according to the lawsuit.
Three months later, Sentara hired Dr. Yuri Zhukov as its new cardiothoracic surgeon, who Block alleges “sexually demeaned” her on a daily basis and threw a scalpel at her. A physician’s assistant groped and kissed Block against her will in December 2018, and sent her sexually charged text messages, Block alleges.
From September 2018 to April 2019, Block complained to her supervisors about Zhukov and John Lundgren, the physician’s assistant, but Sentara officials did not take the complaints seriously, the lawsuit says. When Block reported new allegations of harassment, supervisors would roll their eyes and tell her they could not trust her and that she was being dramatic.
She resigned from Sentara RMH in April 2019 “due to the extreme sexual harassment and retaliation,” the lawsuit said. It said Block was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the conduct she endured while working at Sentara.
Block is seeking nominal, compensatory, and punitive damages to compensate her for harm inflicted by Sentara, as well as back pay with pre- and post-judgment interest, front pay, reimbursement for lost benefits, compensation for emotional distress, and repayment of attorneys’ fees and litigation costs and expenses.
