Harrisonburg City Public School teachers and parents of children in the system filed a lawsuit against the school board and the superintendent on Wednesday, citing violations against free speech, religion and parental rights within the HCPS policy regarding gender identity and treatment of transgender and gender-questioning students.
HCPS implemented a policy on the treatment of transgender and gender-questioning students in August 2021, following the issuance by the Virginia Department of Education of a model policy on the treatment of these students that spring.
The VDOE mandated all state school divisions adopt similar practices for the 2021-22 school year. The VDOE issued this model policy in response to House Bill 145 and Senate Bill 151, which passed in March 2020 and required the Code of Virginia to be modified to include model policies regarding transgender students.
HCPS adapted its equal educational opportunity/nondiscrimination policy to add “gender identity” to the list of protected classes and issued guidance specifying the new requirements of this policy.
The lawsuit, filed in Rockingham County Circuit Court by teachers Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh and Laura Nelson, and parents Timothy Nelson, John Stephens and Nicolette Stephens, stated that these requirements “exceed anything mandated by the VDOE.”
Laura Nelson is also a parent of students in the school system.
The lawsuit lists School Board Chairman Nick Swayne and board members Deb Fitzgerald, Obie Hill, Andrew Kohen, Kaylene Seigle and Kristen Loflin, in addition to HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards, as defendants.
The six plaintiffs said their rights are violated by this policy, according to the lawsuit. They’re represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group based in Scottsdale, Ariz.
According to the lawsuit, HCPS policy requires employees to immediately start asking students for their preferred names and pronouns and to always utilize these names and pronouns after they’re notified by the students. If a student’s pronouns and name differ from their declared sex at birth, this information is then to be shared confidentially with a student’s school counselor, who is to serve as the lead in the intervention process.
The teacher plaintiffs claim the policy compels speech with which they “strongly disagree” while simultaneously restricting their speech because they must withhold students’ preferred names or pronouns from their parents. The parent plaintiffs claim their parental rights are violated by the policy because their ability to direct the upbringing and education of their children is being interfered with.
According to the complaint, the plaintiffs are all practicing Christians. The teachers claimed they’re being compelled to violate their “religious convictions about gender and honesty.”
The complaint also highlighted several staff training sessions that were implemented following the policy addition. In a training session in August 2021, counselors were instructed to report to administration any teachers who weren’t using students’ preferred names and pronouns, according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, the HCPS policy “contradicts the wisdom of medical experts” who specialize in gender dysphoria. It cited studies that state most children who experience gender dysphoria can “ultimately find comfort with their biological sex.”
According to the complaint, mental health professionals don’t exercise a “one-size-fits-all” approach when a child experiences gender dysphoria, but HCPS “insists on pursuing a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach” in its policy.
The plaintiffs requested HCPS to declare its policy violates their rights. They also requested an injunction that would excuse them from this policy.
Richards didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
