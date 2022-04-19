The local United Way’s new executive director was already part of the staff.
Amanda Leech, announced as the new director on Monday, served as the director of donor engagement since 2016 for the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to a press release.
“[I] am honored to continue my work alongside the incredible staff and board of the organization,” Leech said in the release.
Leech was appointed by the board of directors of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which aims to serve as a hub for social services in the community, the release said.
In her previous role, Leech planned fundraising, marketing and major events for the nonprofit.
“[Leech] cares deeply for the local community that the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has served for over 60 years,” Diane Stamp, board president, said in the release.
Leech, a Harrisonburg resident, has a professional background in nonprofit work and donor relations. According to the release, Leech managed donor information for the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA and worked in the Office of Alumni Relations at James Madison University, her alma mater.
“She brings a depth of community relationships and is an excellent fit to this team,” Stamp said in the release.
While working at JMU, Leech also earned a master’s degree in human resources from the university, the release said.
“I believe so firmly in the approach [United Way takes] to solving complex community issues,” Leech said in the release. “We can accomplish so much more when we work together.”
Leech, who is transitioning into the role of executive director, succeeds Laura Toni-Holsinger, who worked at United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County from 2016 through early 2022, according to a February farewell statement from Toni-Holsinger.
“During that time, we have built upon a strong foundation, fundamentally changing who United Way is and why our work is so important,” Toni-Holsinger said in the statement. “We have challenged the narrative around the nonprofit sector, norms in philanthropy and leaned into difficult conversations in the name of justice.”
While Toni-Holsinger served as the director, United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County introduced the ALICE Report, which focuses on the local population living just above the poverty line, and an event called U*Nite, an awards ceremony that recognizes impactful community members, the statement said.
As executive director, Leech will guide the 2021 strategic plan drafted by the board of directors and staff, which focuses on advancing equity, building community and moving the ALICE population to financial and social stability.
“I look forward to building on the strong foundation we have currently with our community partners,” Leech said in the release. “And to establish new relationships and partnerships so we can enhance our work.”
