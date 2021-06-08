A liaison committee meeting Monday between members of the Harrisonburg School Board and City Council to discuss the city’s second high school was canceled.
The committee has been meeting to discuss issues surrounding the construction of the school, commonly called HHS2. The committee’s last meeting was in April.
On the agenda for Monday’s meeting was the use of American Recovery Plan Act funds for the project, and a timeline for getting the project going.
According to Michael Parks, spokesperson for the city, the meeting was canceled hours before it was set to take place because of concerns over it not being given proper notice per Freedom of Information Act regulations. The official notice needed to go out three business days in advance, but it was sent out by HCPS on Friday, Parks said.
In addition, the meeting was not prepared to have livestreaming capabilities, and the hope is that the rescheduled meeting will be livestreamed and archived, Parks said.
As of Monday afternoon, a new date and time for a makeup meeting had not been chosen.
Movement on restarting construction on Harrisonburg’s second high school has been slow since the project was officially halted at the end of April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerns over funding and the burden to taxpayers have caused the School Board to look for funding elsewhere, including federal funding from the ARPA, of which the division is expecting millions.
That federal funding is still on the table, but it’s complicated, Superintendent Michael Richards has said. He was hoping to clarify that on Monday.
On May 25, City Council approved a 4 cent increase in the real estate tax, allowing the city to go to the bond market in mid-July after the new tax rate goes into affect to get funding to resume construction of the school.
According to Parks, once that happens, it will take two readings by City Council before funding for HHS2 can be appropriated to the school division, pushing the potential restart date to mid-August.
The need for a second high school in the city is great, school officials say. It is projected that Harrisonburg High School will be overcapacity by 600 students this fall, and that is without the need to social distance, which may still be in place by then.
It is being proposed that two semipermanent structures be rented and constructed to accommodate feeding HHS students, the biggest challenge with crowding and social distancing. This is in addition to 14 mobile classrooms that are already present at the school.
