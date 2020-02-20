Massanutten Regional Library has announced the winners in the 24th annual Robert B. and Gladys Hopkins Strickler Honored Teacher Essay Contest. Winning and runner-up essays were chosen by members of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, who have served as contest judges for many years, according to a press release.
The winners for grades ninth through 12th:
Winner — Katherine Menjivar, for teacher Crystal Martinez-Bergey, Harrisonburg High
Runner-up — William Morris, for teacher Paige Vass, Harrisonburg High
The winners for grades sixth through eighth:
Winner — Linda Hamilton, for teacher Shannon Henshaw, Thomas Harrison Middle
Runner-up — Keira Miller, for teacher Megan Austin, Thomas Harrison Middle
The winners for grades third through fifth:
Winner — Valentina Pimentel Yoder, for teacher Josephine Hu, Bluestone Elementary
Runner-up — Luis Elias, for teacher Karen Komara, Pleasant Valley Elementary
The winners for grades kindergarten through second:
Winner — Wren Beri, for teacher Cierra Harold, Stone Spring Elementary
Runner-up — Seth Anderson-Brannon, for teacher Tiffany Berg, Spotswood Elementary
On Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., an awards ceremony and reception will be held to celebrate the winning essayists and their honored teachers, the press release says. During the ceremony, the press release says, each student will read his or her essay.
At the end of the ceremony, the press release says, one teacher from among those honored will be named “Honored Teacher of the Year” and receive $1,000 to enhance his or her teaching.
The press release says the awards ceremony will be held at Massanutten Regional Library’s Central Library in downtown Harrisonburg. It is free and open to everyone.
The contest is held annually to celebrate the inspiring influence of the area’s educators, the press release says.
The contest is open to all K-12 students who live or go to school in the city of Harrisonburg or Rockingham or Page counties, the press release says.
Students are invited to enter essays recognizing teachers who have made a difference in their lives. This year’s winning essays were chosen from 157 entries written by students honoring teachers in public, private and home schools.Robert Strickler and his wife, Lorraine, endowed a fund in Robert’s parents’ names to honor educators like his parents, said Michael Evans, director of advancement for Massanutten Regional Library.
Since its founding in 1997, the Honored Teacher Essay Contest has received 5,000 student entries and awarded more than $10,000 to teachers to enhance their work, as well as thousands of dollars in prizes to student writers.
