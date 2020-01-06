Every year, more than 100 essays flood Massaunutten Regional Library singing the praises of teachers who made a difference in the lives of students.
Massanutten Regional Library is now accepting submissions for the 24th annual Robert B. and Gladys Hopkins Strickler Honored Teacher Essay Contest.
Robert Strickler and his wife, Lorraine, endowed a fund in Robert’s parents’ names to honor educators like his parents, said Michael Evans, director of advancement for Massanutten Regional Library.
The contest is open to all students, kindergarten through high school, who live or go to school in the city of Harrisonburg or Rockingham or Page counties. Students from public, private and home-schools are encouraged to enter essays recognizing teachers who made a difference in their lives.
According to a press release, students are free to write about a current or past teacher.
Again this year, members of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg will serve as judges for the contest. The judges will choose the top two essays in each of the following four categories — grades kindergarten through second, third through fifth, sixth through eighth, and ninth through 12th.
For entries in grades K-8, the winning essay in each category will receive $125, and the runner-up will receive $75.
For high school, the winning essay will receive $250, and the runner-up will receive $100. In addition, one of the teachers honored in the winning essays from all categories will be selected as “Honored Teacher of the Year” and will receive $1,000 to enhance his or her teaching.
New to this year’s contest, essays by students in grades three to 12 must be submitted online at www.mrlib.org/honored. Essays by students in grades K-2 can be submitted online or delivered to any branch of MRL, or mailed to Massanutten Regional Library, Honored Teacher Contest, 174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Hard copy submissions must be accompanied by an official entry form, which can be downloaded from www.mrlib.org/honored.
A reception recognizing the students who submit winning essays and the teachers honored by those essays will be held at the Central Library in downtown Harrisonburg on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Each essay should be the original work of the student and should follow the official contest guidelines, which can be found at www.mrlib.org/honored. The deadline for entry is Feb. 8.
