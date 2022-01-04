Though temperatures were in the 60s over the weekend, Harrisonburg saw its first snowfall Monday morning.
The Joshua Wilton House resembled a freshly glazed gingerbread house, the powdery snow frosted fences, sides of poles, walls and Christmas wreaths still up from the holiday.
Looking west, the ice-blue sky blended into the snowy landscape.
Side streets turned into stunning vistas. Flawed buildings were retouched with the blanket of white. The only marks came from children plodding through their yards to build the first snow fort.
The snow got mixed reviews from people working downtown.
Though the Virginia Quilt Museum is closed for a winter break, Executive Director Alicia Thomas came by to clear the sidewalks in front.
Thomas, who’s only lived in Harrisonburg for a few months, hasn’t minded the warm weather.
It has been unseasonably warm for the Valley due to La Niña, according to a winter forecast by Aubrey Urbanowicz, WHSV chief meteorologist.
Thomas said she hoped the trend would last through the season.
“If this was the only snow this year, I wouldn’t mind it too much,” Thomas said.
Some were anxious for the snow.
Erin Harrigan, an OASIS Fine Art and Craft artist, said she loves taking pictures of the wintry weather. She formerly lived in Baltimore and said she was drawn to the rolling scenery of the Valley.
Harrigan sells prints of local landscapes and astrophotography at OASIS. The works include a variety of snowy scenes she’s taken at locales like Wintergreen Resort and nearby Sherando Lake.
“If I wasn’t here, [taking pictures is] exactly what I’d be doing,” Harrigan said. “I didn’t even get into photography until I moved [to the area]. It’s just so beautiful.”
OASIS was one of the few downtown shops open Monday morning.
Harrigan said she decided to open the store for the day because she felt prepared to make the commute safely.
“I figured I’ve got a capable vehicle and some snow shoes, so. I got [the snow shoes] for Christmas. How convenient,” Harrigan said.
She said the major roads were cleared when she left to open the store. Harrigan said she noticed traffic heading toward Staunton and some roads downtown hadn’t been cleared yet when she arrived at OASIS.
“It was definitely more snow than I was expecting. It took me a lot longer to dust everything off than I thought. But the roads were fairly clear so they must’ve stayed on top of most of the main roads,” Harrigan said.
Downtown, she said the side streets and sidewalks were still being cleared throughout midday.
“They had just finished the parking lot across the street and they had just finished shoveling [the sidewalk]. It kind of worked out perfectly,” Harrigan said.
A crew from J&D Landscape Maintenance Services cleared sidewalks and roadways along Court Square and South Liberty Street.
The team had two ride-on plows for the sidewalks and two workers with shovels in addition to a few trucks with plow attachments.
Crew member Ivan Pacheco said they’d been clearing snow since 6 a.m., and would likely work until the evening.
“It’s been hard. We’ve been here all morning. We’ll stay all day,” Pacheco said.
OASIS Fine Art and Craft usually opens at 11 a.m. but Harrigan opened at 11:30 a.m. She said no customers had come in before noon. The only person who had come by was the mail carrier.
“Maybe after this afternoon. The temperature’s supposed to warm up a little bit, so we might have some people,” Harrigan said.
The few places that were open, like Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint and a handful of coffee shops, had customers risking soaked socks from sidewalk slush by midafternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.