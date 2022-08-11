When Pat Lintner looks back on the breadth of teaching positions he undertook during his 40 years in public education, he’s not sure how he did it. From teaching abroad to teaching at public schools to teaching at colleges, working with the Department of Education and briefly being the head of a school division, Lintner has done a little bit of everything.
But after four decades, three of which were spent at Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Lintner is ready to move on.
Lintner came to HCPS in 1992 with his wife Anne, who is from the area. Lintner had done 10 years of teaching prior, nine New England and one in Australia.
Lintner started as a math teacher at Harrisonburg High School and Anne started as a fourth-grade teacher at Keister Elementary School. He was made the department head in 1997 and named the mathematics coordinator in 1999. Lintner performed all three jobs simultaneously for 10 years.
“It was a smaller operation back then,” he said. All told, Lintner served as a math instructor at the high school for 17 years before moving to Central Office in 2009 as an instructional supervisor.
“I enjoyed all of the teaching I did,” Lintner said. He’s had students go on to become professors at nationally recognized colleges and universities and a lot go on to become doctors. But he knew early on that it wasn’t just the star students he had to reach. That sometimes the greatest success stories were with those students who needed extra motivation.
In his early years, Lintner started an after-school basketball group for students who maybe didn’t love math, didn’t think they were good at it, or were just looking for a way to connect.
“That’s how I got to know a lot of the kids, just by hanging out,” he said.
Lintner and his family originally came to HCPS to be closer to family, but ultimately they stayed because the school division has always fostered innovative learning opportunities, he said.
“Rarely, if ever, was I told ‘no’ when I wanted to do something,” Lintner said.
He continued to move up through Central Office as the director of middle and secondary education, the executive director of instruction, the assistant superintendent of instruction, the interim superintendent for the 2018-19 school year, and finally as the chief academic officer under Superintendent Michael Richards.
Along with his HCPS job, Lintner has been active in the higher education scene for many years as well. He began teaching at James Madison University in 1994 and taught up until the pandemic. Lintner has also taught at Eastern Mennonite University and Blue Ridge Community College.
“I loved that part of my work, too. I taught evening classes,” he said. “I really love JMU and JMU students.”
Lintner was also involved in other aspects of the profession, too. He worked with the Virginia Department of Education to develop math standards that all Virginia students follow.
“One of the things that motivated me to keep learning and doing was the experience of being at the bigger table,” he said. “I loved working with teachers and supporting that work.”
In 2009, Lintner was named the Virginia Mathematics Teacher of the Year, presented by the Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics. In 2004, Lintner was a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching.
There were a number of factors that led Lintner to decide this would be his last year in education — his final day is Aug. 31. Forty years in education, 30 with HCPS, seemed like good, round numbers.
Lintner also has seven grandchildren with his wife and parents between them who are getting older. He also felt like this is the perfect time for new leadership in the academic officer position.
“I certainly didn’t feel burned out. I love the people I work with,” Lintner said. “This just felt like the perfect time.”
