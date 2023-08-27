Litigation is still pending in a federal lawsuit involving a Verona-based immigration services business, after a hearing set for Aug. 15 was canceled.
On Feb. 22, 2021, The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the People of the State of New York and the Commonwealth of Virginia filed a 17-count complaint against Nexus Services, Inc., Libre by Nexus, Inc., Michael Donovan, Richard Moore and Evan Ajin.
There was a court hearing scheduled at the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg on Aug. 15 and 16, to address the plaintiffs' allegations that the defendants violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act, The Virginia Consumer Protection Act, and Massachusetts and New York consumer protection laws in administering immigration bonds for indigent consumers facing deportation, according to a Memorandum Opinion filled in District Court for The Western District of Virginia.
The CFPB originally alleged that Libre, under parent company Nexus, “preys on immigrants, primarily Hispanics, who speak little or no English and are being held in federal detention centers, desperate to return to their families. Libre lures its victims through a series of false and misleading statements about its programs, pressuring them to sign abusive, English-only contracts that bind the immigrants to years of exorbitant monthly payments,” according to a 2021 press release.
Despite these allegations, the court hearing was canceled in August, and there has been no settlement since the complaint, more than two years ago.
Timothy Shipe, Vice President of Support Services for Nexus Services Inc. provided the following response from the President and CEO of Nexus, Mike Donovan.
"The hearing on the 15th and 16th was canceled by agreement of both parties. Nexus does not believe that settlement with the CFPB can be conducted in good conscience: the CFPB is an illegally funded entity whose funds are insulated from normal appropriations and oversight in gross violation of the separation of powers principle, which is grounded in American ideal and cannons of constitutional law. Ultimately, the Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of the CFPB. We look forward to this decision, and in the interim, Nexus will continue to provide access to the critical services we have always provided our clients."
Tia Elbaum with the Office of Public Affairs for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it declined comment when asked about the reasons for the hearings being canceled. Tia was then provided with Donovan’s comment.
“We can confirm that the litigation remains pending, and we’ll decline to comment,” said Elbaum.
Attempts were made to contact the Commonwealth of Virginia and no response was provided.
