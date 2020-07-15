Addison Roeschley, 22, was fostering a puppy that, in his eyes, would really enjoy a cheesesteak, just like himself.
So Roeschley called the puppy Urgie, the name of his favorite place to get a cheesesteak in Harrisonburg, Urgie's Cheesesteaks.
“It just sort of blossomed from there,” said Lisa Roeschley, a co-owner of Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn and mother to Addison Roeschley.
But little Urgie the puppy is not on his own. Soon after his seven siblings all got named after different downtown businesses.
Urgie's brothers and sisters are named Maggie after Magpie Diner, Jack after Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint, Lola after Lola's Delicatessen, Jane after The Lady Jane Shop, Ruby after Ruby's Arcade, Walker after Walkabout Outfitters and Shirley after Shirley's Popcorn.
Sadly, before this, their mother had died and the litter had found its way to Anicira and then onto a foster who would bottle feed them.
Katie Nicholson, the marketing and communications manager of Anicira, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a “major increase” people interesting in adopting pets.
“We wanted to show support for our community to have the names of these dogs [be businesses] and it really grows the profile of the litter,” Nicholson said.
The dogs now have families lined up to welcome them into their forever home, most of them on July 25, according to Anicira workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.