Each year, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the outdoor sports season, particularly tubing, canoeing and kayaking on the Shenandoah River.
Capt. Doug Gooden of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue leads the region’s Swift Water Rescue Team.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, he said, more people have been searching for things to do outdoors.
“COVID drove some people outdoors, so there has been an uptick in people in the river,” Gooden said.
Last year saw a spike in river rescues, and those new to the hobby headed out in the water. However, Gooden said, this year calls for service have been significantly low.
He said a lack of rain has kept water levels low and debris, including tree branches, out of the river. He said there’s been about a half dozen calls this year, compared to a half dozen in the first week of the season last year.
“The river has been kind of low for the last few weeks,” Gooden said. “You don’t have deep pockets. You can stand up and walk out.”
But, he said, rain can change river levels quickly, often in 24 to 48 hours.
“All it takes is one day or two of rain and it’ll spike,” Gooden said. “We see tremendous rises and drops.”
The northern Shenandoah Valley has seen two fatalities this summer.
On July 21, a 24-year-old Washington, D.C., man tubing in the Shenandoah River at Watermelon Park in Clarke County died in an apparent drowning.
Authorities say the man wasn’t wearing a life preserver.
On Sunday, a 47-year-old woman drowned near the Morgan Ford low water bridge in Warren County, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, who was a nonswimmer, was enjoying the Shenandoah River with her family in the Shenandoah Shores area of the county, Maj. Jeff Driskill stated by email. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information was released, including the woman’s name.
Gooden said that the local team’s stash of motor boats, paddle boats and kayaks used to be housed at the East Rockingham Emergency Services station on Judy Lane in McGaheysville, but moved when the new Hose Company No. 4 facility opened on Port Republic Road.
He said the move allows crews to get to the “S” curve near Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes more easily.
“It’s a very technical area regardless of the water levels,” he said.
The team is composed of members from Augusta and Rockingham counties, along with members from Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro fire departments.
Every spring, the team practices its skills on the water. Throughout the year, members also work on rope skills.
One of the more busy areas the team is dispatched to, Gooden said, is near Island Ford Road, where a lot of tubing companies frequent.
While calls are down so far, he expects them to go up during hurricane season in late August and September.
“It’s expected to get more action,” Gooden said.
He said those on the water should always wear a life vest and refrain from drinking alcohol.
— Charles Paullin contributed to this report.
