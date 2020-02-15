A dining room turned jewelry stand is the place Anna Hudick calls home — but the magic happens in the upstairs loft.
Where the sun peeps in from the skylights, Hudick can be found putting the finishing touches at her desk filled with tools, loose gemstones, finished pieces and loose sheets of metal.
Perched under a desk lamp, Hudick works on what will become a ring featuring a sea-foam green gemstone, using a chopstick to close the scalloped edges to secure the stone in place.
“I don’t think you could go out and find this based on the techniques I use,” she said. “I never saw anything like this growing up.”
Using jewelry hammers, Hudick is able to create textures of waves, tree bark and more to form a visibly noticeable piece of jewelry, which the Harrisonburg resident sells online through her business, Inside My Locket.
Based on her techniques and skills, Hudick said it was those attributions that help her to stand out among other artists.
“More artists are mainstream and these [pieces] are real statement pieces,” she said. “I use larger stones in non-traditional settings while creating affordably-priced statement pieces.”
Hudick also utilizes recycled materials, such as 100% recycled silver and fordite, which is layers of hardened paint from the automotive industry — specifically the Corvette and Jeep factory. The material creates a rippling effect, displaying layers of vibrant colors.
Other materials used include rosarita, which is a slag byproduct of gold ore processing, and Leland Blue, a slag byproduct of smelting iron ore found on the northern shoes of Lake Michigan.
“Most of my designs have some type of juxtaposition, whether that’s mixing deep texture with smooth surfaces, creating asymmetrical design or mixing metals together in the same piece,” she said.
Her love for jewelry began when her mother would take her to gem shows to look at custom jewelry when she was a child. The trips to and from the shows created a passion for jewelry, which would be enhanced every Valentine’s Day when her father would give her a heart-shaped gift.
Whether it be heart-shaped necklaces or jewelry boxes, Hudick grew up with a love for jewelry.
“It all goes back to my folks,” she said.
The mechanical engineer later took that passion to heart by creating her own pieces of wearable art, evolving from beaded necklaces to gemstones, sterling silver and gold rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.
“It was different,” Hudick said. “It was fun and it was unique.”
She kickstarted her jewelry-making journey in 2010 by taking classes at the Visual Arts Center in Richmond where she learned to use metal clay — a process of taking particles of metal and using a binder so when the binder burns off, all that is left is pure metal.
For nine months, Hudick drove from Harrisonburg to Richmond once a week to attended those classes before pursuing traditional metalsmithing classes.
“Metalsmithing gave me the creative outlet to pull all of these elements together to create beautiful jewelry,” she said.
After she was finished training, Hudick opened Inside My Locket in honor of her parents.
“I came up with the name basically from my relationship with my mom and dad,” she said. “Lockets hold memories.”
