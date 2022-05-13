Natalia Verko, a Harrisonburg artist who grew up “gently steeped” in Slavic culture by her parents, who are Ukrainian, was visiting relatives in western Ukraine two weeks before Russia’s attack in late February.
Verko, 27, called the events of the ensuing months a “nightmare,” between desperately trying to keep in touch with relatives and friends in Ukraine and sending every extra penny overseas for the war effort.
“We’ve been paying bills and we’ve been giving everything else to Ukraine,” Verko said. “I really like sending [money] to people who are on the ground and who have been before the war and small organizations that are basically just already in the community and know the people, know the culture and understand the language.”
Heartbroken, Verko, who has been showing art in Harrisonburg galleries since 2014, turned to drawing and painting to heal, and will celebrate an opening ceremony of an art gallery to raise funds for Ukraine’s war effort.
There will be an opening reception for “Healed & Torn: A Meditation on Rest, Grief and Anguish” on May 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. The show features 12 new works, including luminous oil-on-canvas paintings, dramatic charcoal drawings on paper and an acrylic “stamped” painting. Verko is donating all proceeds of the sale of her works, which range in size from 6-by-8-inches to 3-by-5-feet, to Ukraine’s war effort.
In her effort to draw people closer to the Ukrainian community, Verko is hosting the upcoming art opening of new works, which Verko called a “meditation” on her relationship with her Ukrainian identity. She said she hopes the paintings will help people feel a personal connection to Ukrainians.
“It’s about maybe the tension between feeling distant from it but also my heart is there, my family is there. Even if my family wasn’t there, we all feel it,” Verko said.
She said she completed her large oil painting “Fleeing Irpen” in response to Russian attacks in and around Kyiv — a focal point of the gallery. Verko emphasized that even though she lives in the U.S., the war in Ukraine should be concerning to everyone since it’s a humanitarian crisis.
“You can sit in front of it, you can meditate on it, you can focus on it,” Verko said. “Really lean into it and be present. I think that’s important.”
Verko will be available to meet and greet during the opening, which will take place at Clementine Cafe in downtown Harrisonburg in a reserved portion of the dining room, with light refreshments.
A selection of prints will be available for purchase and preorders of custom prints will be available at the event. Verko will also accept donations for Ukraine’s war effort.
Verko said she plans to donate all proceeds to Ukraine’s army, through a fundraising account of the National Bank of Ukraine, and to refugee aid efforts on the ground in Ukraine put on by local churches that she’s connected to through family.
“We have a friend there who recently bought a bus [and] has been sending a lot of food and water and medical supplies into and around Kyiv. Right after the Bucha massacre and Irpin, they went in and were helping people get out,” Verko said.
Verko showed a collection of works at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in February, and she has a gallery show planned at Mashita, a Korean-American restaurant, in August.
“The process of creation I feel like is a form of meditation,” Verko said. “Everybody creates in their own way. This is just my way.”
