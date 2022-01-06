With the omicron variant of the coronavirus causing cases to surge across the country, local colleges and universities are encouraging students to get their booster shot, but are not making it a requirement.
James Madison University students will return for the spring semester on Jan. 16. COVID-19 cases have remained much lower this school year than the 2020-21 school year. Before students left on break, there were 433 total cases since Aug. 10.
“The spread of the omicron variant is something JMU is watching closely and is the subject of ongoing conversations in University leadership,” Ginny Cramer, spokesperson for the university, said in an email. “JMU expects students will get a vaccine booster. We’re continuing to follow CDC guidance and existing safety protocols.”
The spring semester will start on Wednesday for Eastern Mennonite University students. Before going on break, EMU was reporting only 26 total cases of COVID-19.
“EMU is encouraging vaccinated students, staff and faculty to get the booster shot,” Lauren Jefferson, director of communications for EMU, said in an email. “At this time, it is not a requirement.”
Classes begin again on Monday for Bridgewater College students. Before going on break, BC was reporting 46 total cases of COVID-19.
“We at this point highly encourage our students and employees to get a booster, but it is not required, as people are in various stages of the vaccination process and may not yet be eligible,” Abbie Parkhurst, Bridgewater College spokesperson, said in an email. “We will continue to monitor CDC and VDH guidance as well as the health landscape and make updates in our policies as needed.”
Unvaccinated students and employees will continue to be tested three times a week as BC has done this fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.