A new partnership between James Madison University, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools could see a new school housed on JMU’s campus that focuses on integrated learning and career pathways.
At the Harrisonburg School Board meeting Tuesday, Mark L’Esperance, dean of the College of Education at JMU, made a presentation about what the school might look like.
The Partnership School for Community Engagement would open in 2023 and be housed in Memorial Hall. School would be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and would be open to 300 ninth- and 10th-graders during its first year.
The vision for this new school would be: “To become a national model for providing students with authentic and deeper learning experiences through design-based problem solving and a focus on pre-professional career pathways.”
The idea for the school grew from a need for employees in certain careers, not just in the Valley but across the country, L’Esperance said. Some of those careers include education, health, social services and public services.
“The shortages we have, this creates pathways to solutions,” L’Esperance said.
The curriculum for the school would take existing courses required by the Virginia Department of Education and cross them with other disciplines for a deeper learning experience with real world problem-solving.
Some courses include humanities, integrated mathematics, design-based thinking, health, wellness and fitness, other natural environments, world cultures and Spanish.
One aspect of the partnership school that is unique is the different pathways that would be open to students who attend after their sophomore year. Pathways include returning to their home high school, staying at the partnership school, attending Massanutten Technical Center, getting an associate degree from Blue Ridge Community College or dual-enrollment at JMU.
Projected enrollment for the second year of the partnership school is projected to be 350, and years three and four are expected to have 400 students.
The school would have a 1:11 staff to student ratio, and a 1:13 instructional staff to student ratio. Staff will include a principal, administrative assistant, a school nurse, two school counselors, an English as a second language teacher, two special education teachers, 16 classroom teachers, and two behavioral support assistants.
Transportation will be provided by the students’ home school, and meals will be provided by HCPS and RCPS.
The budget for the school will be split between JMU and the two school divisions. JMU’s budget is $1.5 million, along with $1.5 million in renovations to Memorial Hall. The expenses for RCPS and HCPS are $1.7 million, with the bulk of that going to personnel.
Both school boards for HCPS and RCPS will further discuss the proposal and vote on the matter at meetings in the future.
