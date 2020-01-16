For the past few months, Emani Morse has had to keep it quiet that she was named one of the 2020 Next Generation Afterschool Leaders by the National Afterschool Association.
Morse, a program coordinator for On the Road Collaborative, was one of 35 individuals honored for their work with kids in promoting after-school culture and programming. She found out in November, but had to keep it quiet while the organization put together the winter edition of "AfterSchool Today."
On the Road Collaborative is a local organization that partners with Harrisonburg City Public Schools to provide opportunities after school that students might not otherwise have.
Morse is the program coordinator for Thomas Harrison Middle School. She works with about 100 students each semester and coordinates the efforts to recruit volunteers, as well as planning lessons and programming for students at the middle school.
Morse started with On the Road Collaborative in fall 2017 teaching a class on health care. In fall 2018 a full-time position became available, and she began working with Thomas Harrison students.
“I am passionate about empowering our community’s youth to recognize their promise. I want to become a dependable and trusted resource for the students," Morse said on the On the Road Collaborative website. "With the organization’s expansion to Thomas Harrison Middle School, I am super excited to dive into the new program and be a part of the incredible atmosphere OTRC has created.”
Morse said she enjoys connecting with the kids every day and seeing their reactions to things they've learned.
She added that it was cool to win this award because she believes in the purpose of after-school learning and opportunities because it helps to level the playing field for students.
"If students don't excel in academics, they can feel left out," Morse said.
But with On the Road Collaborative there is less pressure and more opportunity for students to grow and expand their interests.
"We tell them to follow their dreams and hopefully give them the tools to do that," Morse said.
Morse is the only person from Virginia to be recognized by the National Afterschool Association as a 2020 Next Generation Afterschool Leader.
To learn more about the National Afterschool Association and to read about the other award recipients, go to naaweb.org/about-us/awards-recognition.
