Sadie Cate Deeble, 13, passed away this past October and her father has started a GoFundMe fundraiser in her honor.
Sadie was an eighth-grade student at Stuart Hall School in Staunton. She loved to swim and was a member of the Virginia Gators of Harrisonburg and the East Rockingham Barracudas Swim Teams.
Her father, Paul Deeble, launched a memorial fund and is partnering with the City of Harrisonburg to create a “Swim by Second” program. The “Swim by Second” program will offer every second grader in the City of Harrisonburg the opportunity to learn how to swim.
“What better way to honor Sadie’s memory than to take everything she embodied through swimming and share that with other kids that need to learn how to swim? Thank you for helping us to honor Sadie,” Deeble wrote on the Go Fund Me page.
Sadie had a way of making everyone smile — all of the time, her father wrote on the Go Fund me page. She lived life to the fullest no matter what she was doing. Much of Sadie’s time was spent in and around the pool, at practice, at swim meets, and simply being with people. Sadie swam because of the friends she made at the pool and for the love of the sport — so how can we foster this in other kids?
In response to outreach from the community, Deeble created a way to accommodate people’s desire to contribute something tangible to remember Sadie.
“Because Sadie never met a stranger on the pool deck, we hope to honor her enthusiasm for swimming in our community by using all contributions to partner with the City of Harrisonburg to create a ‘Swim by Second’ program,” Deeble said.
Deeble has opened a Fidelity Charitable Giving Account and will directly transfer any contributions from the GoFundMe memorial initiative to the “Swim for Sadie Memorial Fund” with Fidelity Charitable Giving to be used for funding non-profit projects related to swimming.
The GoFundMe has raised over $34,000 so far.
To learn more or to donate, go to gofundme.com/f/swim-for-sadie-memorial-fund.
