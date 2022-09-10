It’s not surprising anymore to hear that a business or organization is short staffed. Since the pandemic the need for workers has grown exponentially. But the worker shortage can affect the community in unexpected ways.
Leading up to the start of the 2022-23 school year, there was an unusually large number of Harrisonburg City Public Schools students who were not up to date on their immunizations, said April Howard, chief officer for student support.
This was a particular problem for seniors who need to receive a monoclonal vaccine before starting school.
While many students get their immunizations through a pediatrician, there are families in Harrisonburg that don’t have an established medical home, Howard said, instead relying on the Virginia Department of Health Department.
Normally, getting vaccines through the health department isn’t a problem. But due to staff shortages, there are long waitlists for appointments that families couldn’t anticipate.
As the new school year neared, Howard knew she had to find a solution to this problem.
“There were so many seniors, and we needed them to start school,” Howard said.
The school division partnered with Sentara to set up a number of clinics leading up to the start of school to get students their needed vaccines. Healthy Community Health Centers also assisted in the goal of getting all students their vaccines before the start of school.
Howard recognized these community partners at the Tuesday Harrisonburg City School Board meeting.
Howard is also working on getting the school division’s new Health Center set up. It will be located in the same building as the Family Resource Center in the old Sentara Sleep Center.
The Family Resource Center will include the Welcome Center, the Community Engagement and the Health Center.
The Health Center will address the needs of the community as communicated via a survey this past year. Getting students access to physicals and immunizations was the No. 1 goal expressed through the survey.
Howard said she is working on a partnership with Sentara, and more information on that will be available in October. Howard hopes to have the Health Center up and running early next year.
