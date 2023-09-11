Lieutenant Michael Gulino got out of the police academy in October, 2000. He was a police officer for only 11 months at the time of the 9/11 attacks.
On September 11, 2001, in New York City, it was election day. Gulino and his partner were posted and working at a school in Northern Manhattan to monitor the voting stations.
As soon as he arrived at the school someone yelled out, “did you hear what happened?” said Gulino.
At first, he heard that a small plane hit the World Trade Center. So, he called his father and asked if he had heard anything, and he had not.
“About a minute or two later, on our police radios … [we were told to] go back to our precincts … immediately,” said Gulino.
Gulino grabbed a cab in New York City and proceeded back to his precinct, according to Gulino. The precinct was busy, everyone was running around going crazy and he still did not know what was happening, he said.
He grabbed his helmet with a couple of other officers, got into a van and headed downtown on the West Side Highway.
Gulino said he could see the smoke in the air, as he was riding to the World Trade Center.
The van pulled up about two blocks north of the World Trade Center. The officers started to get out of the van. Gulino heard a loud noise and roar. Then he heard screaming followed by the word bomb. At this point he was still not sure what was happening. The officers got back into the van and drove up 6th avenue. They saw smoke and the officers tried to get everyone away from the danger, said Gulino.
Sometime later, Gulino heard another loud noise. That was when the second building collapsed, but he did not know this at the time.
Gulino and other officers then headed back to the World Trade Center to try and get people away from the scene, said Gulino. He recalls seeing “a large tire from an airplane by a telephone booth.”
In the beginning. “I was trying to get people away from the noise and smoke … everybody was super panicky,” said Gulino.
“We [then] got redeployed to the Manhattan Bridge, said Gulino. While there, he was listening to the radio and the police radio. It was “surreal at that point. We just didn't really know what was happening.”
Cell phones were not working, but he was able to find a cell phone that would call out, so he called his father, said Gulino. He told his father he was okay. At this point it was mid-morning on Sept. 11.
He then got redeployed south of the Work Trade Center to address security, said Gulino.
“I remember walking past the back of the Trade Center, south of it, I think it was World Trade Center seven, I looked at the building [with] my coworker … I'm like wow it’s on an angle," Gulino said. “Eventually [the building] collapse[d]. I just remember our eyes being itchy, your neck and it's really uncomfortable because it's hot out."
The rest of the afternoon and late into the night he was doing security perimeter, said Gulino. He was making sure people did not come back into the area.
“People [were] trying to come back to get their vehicles," Gulino said, even though there were some people lingering around. “It was pretty much a ghost town. It was the quietest I ever heard New York City.”
Gulino worked late that night. He was able to find a landline phone and called his sister to let her he was alright, said Gulino.
When Gulino got back to his precinct, they told him that he needed to decontaminate. So, he went to his father’s apartment and showered, cleaned his uniform and slept for an hour.
Gulino was not fully aware of what occurred until he saw what had aired on TV the following day around noon.
Gulino continued to do perimeter security checkpoints near the World Trade Center until mid-November to ensure security.
Gulino was a New York police officer for 6 years and 10 months. He moved to Harrisonburg in 2007, to be closer to family. He has been with the HPD for a little over 16 years.
