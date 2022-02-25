The last major outbreak of avian influenza in the Shenandoah Valley was in 2002.
During that time, 197 flocks and almost 5 million birds were infected, with hundreds of millions of dollars in estimated damages.
A highly pathogenic variant of the disease that affects numerous species of birds is now circulating at a high level in parts of the U.S. among wild waterfowl. It’s shown up in numerous states in the eastern half of the U.S. and in some commercial facilities in Kentucky and Illinois.
On Feb. 14, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a “backyard flock of mixed-species birds” in Fauquier County.
With hundreds of poultry farms and backyard growers in Rockingham County, experts say the cases pose a significant threat to the local industry.
As of Tuesday, there have been no additional reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Virginia, according to Charlie Broaddus, state veterinarian.
Isolated cases of low pathogenic avian flu are relatively common in the U.S., according to Gary Flory, agriculture and stormwater program manager for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The concern with the highly pathogenic disease is not only that it spreads more easily but the variant circulating in the U.S. is also deadlier, according to Broaddus. He said infected flocks can experience a mortality rate of 30% and higher.
“[This variant] is going to be more impactful at making the birds very sick and creating a lot of mortality,” said Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, an industry group based in Harrisonburg.
If there is one reported case of avian influenza in Virginia, it stands to reason there are wild birds in the state carrying the virus, Flory said.
Keepers of flocks, from backyards to large farms, are urged to take strong biosecurity measures to keep anything contaminated with the virus away from birds.
“We encourage commercial farms as well as backyard poultry to practice biosecurity to effectively shield their flocks from wild birds,” Bauhan said.
Avian flu is mainly spread by wild birds. Often these wild birds are asymptomatic but spread it to domesticated poultry. So, the main focus of biosecurity measures is to reduce the potential for intermingling between a flock and wild birds or their excrement.
“Poultry growers can essentially shield their flock from exposure to avian influenza if they implement biosecurity measures,” Bauhan said. “We can stop it if we manage the situation effectively.”
Through Defend the Flock and other programs, the USDA provides educational materials to help teach biosecurity. Some of the recommendations include moving birds inside. Farmers should wear clean clothes in poultry houses to avoid contaminating the flock with the virus.
Avian flu can affect any kind of bird, from chickens to turkeys to ducks. An early sign of infection is lethargy and a decrease in water consumption. Broaddus said if flocks are quieter than usual it can be an early sign of infection.
Though the 2002 outbreak in the Shenandoah Valley was catastrophic, Broaddus said innovations came in early detection, response and safe disposal as a result.
The Virginia Poultry Disease Task Force is a collaboration that emerged after 2002. It’s coordinated by Virginia Poultry Federation along with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Veterinary Services, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, DEQ and other agencies.
The task force, which has met quarterly since 2002, developed a model for prevention and rapid response, which has been implemented nationally.
The experts said outbreaks among commercial facilities are possible, but can be mitigated with strong biosecurity, good reporting and safe disposal of infected material.
“We’re kind of planning for the worst but hoping for the best here,” Broaddus said. “If we take all the necessary steps, that’s the very best any of us can do.”
If symptoms are present in a flock, farmers should report the case to the USDA by calling 866-536-7593. Cases can also be reported to the State Veterinarian’s Office by calling 804-692-0604 or by emailing vastatevet@vdacs.virginia.gov.
