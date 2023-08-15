On Monday, there was a sentencing hearing for Rodney Williams, 53, of Harrisonburg where he was sentenced to prison for 126 years because of child pornography charges.
The investigation began due to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Alycia Eldridge, senior assistant Commonwealth's attorney for Rockingham County in the city of Harrisonburg,
The offense date was for the month of December 2020, said Eldridge.
There was a lengthy investigation that included seizure of electronics and forensics conducted on those electronics, specifically a cellphone, said Eldridge. This includes obtaining and conducting search warrants from different providers and chat applications.
The Harrisonburg Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations did a joint investigation.
“They all did really great work,” said Eldridge. “I feel really grateful for the really great work that the detectives did."
There was some delay in the process because of backlogs due to COVID and Williams changed attorneys in the course of the process. There was a two-day jury trial on April 11 and 12 of this year where there was testimony and evidence presented, said Eldridge.
“The detective that did the digital forensics on the phone was really key in being able to explain that evidence to the jury," said Eldridge.
The jury convicted Williams on all 75 counts, said Eldridge.
Monday, Aug. 14, Williams had a sentencing hearing.
During the hearing, Williams was seen looking back at his family and wife. He was redirected by Rockingham Sheriff's Department officers, at least two times, for trying to engage with his family.
Some of Williams family members were crying. His wife was seen putting her hands on the sides of her head while looking at the ground and crying.
Williams attorney, Thomas Weidner, had three parties testify on behalf of Williams character.
Several members of his family spoke on his behalf and gave statements to his character.
There were also several letters received by the courts on behalf of the defendant.
Williams had an opportunity to address the courts. He expressed his apologies to the court and explained that he had never been in legal trouble before. He also expressed his desire to go home and take care of his mother.
“There were 50 images and videos of possession of child pornography and 25 images or videos of distribution of child pornography," said Eldridge.
In this case, distribution means that Williams was sending images and videos to other people, Eldridge explained.
Williams was sentenced to prison for 126 years for all 75 counts.
