Both Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools concluded their first round of vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11.
With the approval of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 for that age range, both school divisions began planning to host clinics at each of the elementary and middle schools in their district to get as many students vaccinated as possible.
Last week the clinics concluded and now students will have to wait three weeks for their second shot. After that, they will have to wait two weeks to be considered fully vaccinated, which will put them there right before the Christmas holiday.
For HCPS, 648 students ages 5 to 11 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine these past few weeks. That represents about 20% of all elementary school students, including some sixth-graders.
In Harrisonburg, a total of 827 children ages 5 to 11 have received the vaccine.
The vaccine, along with surveillance testing through the ViSSTA program, could be a game changer and a path to not having to wear masks in schools if and when the state-wide mask mandate for schools is lifted, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
Rockingham County Public Schools requested vaccine clinic numbers from the Virginia Department of Health but did not get those back, said Superintendent Oskar Schiekl.
“What I can tell you is that in Rockingham County, 17.4% of 5 to 11 year olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That compares to 29.7% in Harrisonburg and 20.9% statewide,” Scheikl said.
Students might also be getting shots from their pediatrician or a community clinic. When the vaccine became available for children ages 12 to 15, there was a participation rate of 38%. Scheikl said he feels confident the numbers will be similar for younger students.
“Politics come into to it, and it varies between community and community,” Scheikl has said. “But we feel it is very important to offer these clinics so families can make that choice and have the convenience of getting it at school.”
At the clinics, students register in one area after submitting a written form of consent from a parent. Parents have the option of being present with their child if they want. They then go into the gym where the shot is administered and then to a third location for the 15-minute observation period.
